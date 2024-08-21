According to Bjorn.

“Annual measurements since 1986 show their highest point for 2024 But you won't know because

1) The measuring institute stopped publishing a reef-wide index when things got too good.

Instead, their 2024 report, published this week, mostly talk up all the potential problems. Graphic here is best reef-wide estimate given their own data

2) News outlets instead look for a new scare story, which they also found this week when studies show that reef-wide temperatures highest in 400 years, with widespread bleaching

So, they tell us next year, data will look much worse But remember, there have been five reef-wide bleaching events in the past eight years: 2016, 2017, 2020, 2022 and 2024, yet the outcome of the first four is that the reef now has more coral cover than ever.

Yes, Jan-March temperatures in 2024 are marginally higher (0.06°C higher than the previous max temp in 2022), which two years later led to the highest coral cover ever.

Perhaps it is time we start asking for news that isn't always biased toward gloom Data and more info: https://lnkd.in/dfgcKPnA and https://lnkd.in/dKy4DfjU Temperatures: https://lnkd.in/dUiCgVy5, fig 1f You can see all the references in my Twitter thread: https://lnkd.in/dvJGpjrx “

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/bjornlomborg_great-barrier-reef-never-better-annual-measurements-activity-7231988468753563648-BINX

LinkedIn links need to be pressed twice.

The covid anti vaccine team needs to join team safe tech, needs to join climate realism, needs to understand its the same play in a new dress.

CONSENSUS IS THE NEW SAFE AND EFFECTIVE.

CLIMATE IS THE TROJAN HORSE FOR 15 MINUTE CITIES AND CONSUMPTIVE INTERVENTIONS.

We need to cross pollinate and level up and move information. We need to get in our cities towns and regions to understand the climate plans. They create cities and policies as weapons and cities as prisons. For all we know. Those are merely holding pens for worse.

IF IT WAS ALL HOPELESS THEY WOULDN'T NEED PROPAGANDA.

LET that sink in.

PUSH. YOU AREN'T BORN AND ALIVE NOW TO WATCH EVIL flourish.

Take down the beast.

