Per Dr Fournier senior scientist, in his post on LinkedIn

“The gravitational energy surface of the solar system is continuously oscillating along resonant frequencies, which can be likened to a heartbeat. We see evidence of these fundamental harmonics throughout the entire geological record and up into the modern era. Climate Change is the heartbeat of the Solar System. Source of inspiration: https://lnkd.in/gjUf64CD”

In a follow-up Dr Fournier states

“Trying to find an optimal image to convey these ideas is not easy, but this one may help with stretching the imagination. Imagine suspending a bedsheet by its 4 corners and dropping differing sized balls into the center. Now oscillate these balls suspended on the sheet in the center and watch the surface of the sheet deform as the balls migrate around in response to the external force. That is a close approximation for these resonant gravitational frequencies operating within our solar system.”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/joseph-fournier-7077087_climate-climatescience-geology-activity-7183806244489502721-WFdE

So not your burger, the soil, your wonderful furnace, etc.

Your civil liberties do not need to be infringed upon for what will take place WITH OR WITHOUT YOUR FREE SPEECH.

God Bless our freedom.

God helps those who help themselves.

Ergo it is time to push back with all our might.

Whether a belief in the divine inspires you, or a desire to fashion a world where your children can enjoy freedoms and the rule of law, or even a rudimentary sense of justice, you must speak up and inform others.

Bullies are pushing us around. It's no different than the school yard. It's just an age old dynamic. We've figured it out before.

It goes like this.

Don’t sit there stunned.

Sock them one back.

No tails between your legs. That's so 2020 sleeves yanked up.

It’s time to roll up our sleeves in a different way.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

