I am sharing this new climate movie and hope to be watching this tonight.

I have so many great suggestions to keep up with from my readers in comments and posts. I really appreciate these suggestions and your readership. I am glad we are connected. We change hearts and minds one conversation at a time.

I wake your loved sheep. You wake mine. It is always that way. Our connections defy the categories that they will try to place us within. We are not the boxes they make for us. We are not the checks on a vaccine passports. We are each made beautifully and with our own talents, strengths and challenges to overcome.

I see a path I had to take in my younger years which was so heartbreaking and challenging. It almost broke me in two. I see it now for the strength it now lends me. Acceptance is interesting.

I wish I could keep up with my goals in this space. But aim high then wherever you land it will be up there. Let’s aim for total accountability, total reversal of course. List what you want. List it in the comments. (no cruelty).

Whatever your goals for yourself don’t despair, you can reach them. Small lists and cross them off. The reward teaches momentum and releases dopamine. I have a reader that comments in such despair. You know evil can’t exist in the light. That is why I write what I write. To shine a light. When you see all that we light up that is dark, change your perspective and think: HA! WE FOUND YOU FOUL and wretched THING. WE UNCOVERED YOUR STENCH. WE ARE GOING TO BLEACH YOU WITH THE LIGHT.

That is why they want their censorship. They want it because they want to operate in the dark. My posts uncover their dark plans. Set them to light. think of the uncovering as good, even though what we shine our lights on is quite dark or even evil.

I never watched buffy the vampire slayer so this reference could be way off. But I’m going to envision us all in tight pink outfits doing marshal arts- bringing light to darkness. Its the public speaking equivalent where you imagine your audience naked.

It is not overwhelming. Winning is not overwhelming. Undoing the deeds of evil men is not overwhelming. Sitting in despair is dark.

I remember Yuri Bezmenov an expert in recognizing and committing and DEFEATING subversion And his advice…

the answer to all subversion he said was MORALITY. The end. To undo the subversion we must identify it. This interview may assist.

If you have a list of accountability or goals for our nations and communities, list them. that is how they become manifest. Practice visualization. Put on the winning attitude.

Those opportunities will then be yours. You won’t even know how they will come to you.

Bless you all. Especially those who yet don’t understand my perspective. There is room in the world for different ideas and perspectives. the minute there isn’t we haven’t created the space for innovation, art, inspiration, only tiresome sameness. What they seek is mankind's enslavement.

We must defeat the evil. TAKE DOWN THE BEAST. Some of the fight starts within us. I see that it is spiritual. Give yourself that strength, because the rest of the fight is giving of yourself. And you will need mental and spiritual strength to complete our tasks.

In Canada. Print file labels from a standard printer that say AXE THE CARBON TAX. put them everywhere, everychance you get. Subversion needs a response.

