Another post from one of my favorite climate scientists.

Forcing for Multidecadal Surface Solar Radiation Trends Over Northern Hemisphere Continents

John A. Augustine, Antonietta Capotondi

First published: 12 August 2022

https://doi.org/10.1029/2021JD036342

Citations: 5

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2021JD036342

It's the sun. With clouds modulation.

When you bring a pot of water to boil do you apply the heat to the air above hoping the diffuse particles will get energetic enough to boil the water.

Or do you take the heat source to the water.

Asking for a friend.

You have to believe that trapped heat in the air is heating oceans, over the sun.

Here's another one. Under the tree in the shade. Same air. In the sun beside the tree. Again. Same air. Which do you feel the heat on your skin, start to sweat etc.

asking for a friend.

At night. Sun is gone. It cools sometimes?

When the planet tilts away from the sun. Do we get winter in the northern hemisphere. Sun pretty important eh.

Not your farting cows.

Trust the new cow fart heat pump to roll out next.

Climate is how they get us in the 15 minute city. Expose it.

Isn't it beautiful our world.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

