Three Ph.D physicists have conducted multiple, repeatable experiments showing CO2's capacity to absorb radiation is already saturated at 400 ppm. Thus, increasing CO2 has no climatic effect.



Kubicki et al., 2020, 2022, 2024



https://ph.pollub.pl/index.php/iapgos/article/view/826/1294

https://ph.pollub.pl/index.php/iapgos/article/view/2998/2729

https://sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666496823000456



My thoughts on the globalist climate order have been the same for a long time. It is about a political order being imposed.

The solutions are and have been mandatory de-growth.

That de-growth is a manner to weaken us. It is a totalitarian order that is being imposed. Fascism- because die and esg enter at the corporate state intersection and are the social credit.

It has been the philosophical underpinnings of the why we need to be micromanaged to our mice nuts.

It is religious and has the deep state funding USAID and Global Affairs CANADA. It funds people to be silent as their prison is assembled. It is quite clever in that.

However it also works with the pantheism of ONE HEALTH. one health is totalitarian in concept (multi-sectoral, multidisciplinary, that focuses on plant animal ecosystem and welfare interface). ONE HEALTH is also relativism that equates humanity with a blade of grass.

And therein lies their rub.

Their exposure

From a philosophical point of view having them see us as no better than a blade of grass means of course we owe them no better behavior, attention or compliance than a blade of grass. If we are human endowed with the beauty of reason then we are also owed civil liberties and rights.

See.

You cannot suck and blow.

I see your emptyiness. Your satanic demonic enabling to impose a use by date of carbon budget. this philosophy is sick twisted and evil to the core.

Imagine the Sir Francis Bacons of the world would see science twisted into the cult of death and thumb screws. Where religious adherence and compliance are the only values. And actual science is their nemesis. Such irony.

Imagine the reality that real science disputes this entire cult system.

Remember if laws spell tyranny they are nothing at all. Laws without morality are nothing. And there is no morality in the false science of the climate cult.

A Mindwar is imposed upon us. They want to win in our minds prior to our physical conquest. So the corollary is also true you must win in your minds. It is no longer enough to envision your survival through compliance. You reject and discard their notions of insurmountability. Instead strengthen yourself daily. Assist others in need in your community. And keep winning in your mind.

All must enter the omniwar against the globalist pedo order.

God takes his vengeance in his time. They have to take the concept of Hell and discard it, so they can take the concept of God Fearing too. All their ops seem to show the Hansel and Greta crumbs.

But you musn’t stay on sidelines. You musn’t believe this idea of God wins in the end and do nothing ourselves. We are meant to be God’s soldiers. That is our duty - to lean in against tyranny. Not merely for ourselves, but for our loved ones, not merely for our loved ones, but for the souls not understanding what is planned.

