“The media rarely makes reference of late to Arctic sea ice these days and there is a reason for this silence. There has been no change in the summer extent of Arctic sea ice in a decade. The Danish Meteorological Institute tracked the same warming trend in the Arctic during the 1930s and leading up to WWII, which of course brought an immediate end to this surveillance until the late 1940s. By 1948, the warming trend had gone into a reversal and summer sea ice extents were back to their pre-warming states like nothing had ever changed. Ironically, Climate Alarmists are now turning themselves into a pretzel by claiming that the Arctic is about to experience another cooling event and that this too is a "climate feedback" to our use of hydrocarbons.”

Well all that you see outside your door or your relationship with what's in your underwear is proof you need communism. Quick to the UN batman!

