Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists ! By the end of 2024, Antarctic sea ice extent had recovered to 7.3 million sq km – very close to the 1981 to 2010 average, NSIDC said. By the end of December 2024, extent was roughly at the 1981 to 2010 average extent. Mainstream media as usual did not report. https://lnkd.in/gny4MnXM https://lnkd.in/gny4MnXM

