Climate is the reason they use to support the carbon leash.

I ran into a drug store to purchase sunscreen. I am melanin challenged and can burn.

The cashier firmly told me the weather was hot, but that climate has been changing for eons without us.

Yes I agree. I replied.

She continued, pleasant as an aunt eager to see their visiting niece. She shifted to vaccine injuries at some point, as she bagged my goods.

Trudeau should be in hand cuffs was the last thing thing she said as I paid and left.

Yes I agree.

She was as happy as someone telling me about their favorite restaurant. She smiled the whole time. Not angry. Not confrontational. She clearly uses every interaction intentionally to let the public know the pack has moved and where it is.

I wanted to share that. I wanted to inspire you to know strangers are working everywhere and all the time to take down the beast.

They work with what they have. She has a job as a cashier. We think it's the politician or the mogul, who is changing the world.

WE ARE.

YOU ARE.

Pivot from conversations with Friends and family to conversations with strangers. and hopefully a stranger will meet your family.

Do they know about Climate the movie?

Do they know water vapor modulates the earth’s temperature.

Do they know we are in a solar maximum.

Do they know about c40 the carbon leash? 0 personal vehicles by 2030.

that 15 minute cities are being erected.

Place Stickers with the websites of your choice.

Retirees are pulling MORE THAN THEIR WEIGHT at changing the world.

I see you. I see what you do.

And Thank-you. Because of you and not the lost gen, we are giving the technocrats a run.

Don't you dare give up.

Don’t you stop caring or thinking you don't have power.

Here is a post from a scientist clipping the Wings of the Beast.

The consistent fibbing is always slanted to,

ALARM!!!! GET IN YOUR 15 MINUTE CITY!! WE WILL TELL YOU WHEN IT'S SAFE FOR COWS TO FART AGAIN!!! EAT THIS GOO. GIVE US YOUR CAR. AND LIVE IN 350 SQUARE FEET UNTIL YOUR EUTHANASIA OR WAR DRAFT APPOINTMENT. OH AND SHUT UP OR JAIL.

Never do THE SCIENCE who are shown to be wrong again and again ever slant, phew. Let's have a burger on a road trip.

What are you going to do to push the needle in the right direction?

And..

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share