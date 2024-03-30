So not a hockey stick?

Per Dr. Fournier a Senior Climate Scientist in a linked in post dated March 19, 2024 he stated:

“It is rare to find reconstructions of Holocene Interglacial temperatures that go back as far as the last glacial period.

Here in this University of Cologne led study, these authors successfully reconstruct a 20,000 year record for peak summer temperatures in the polar Ural Mountain range.

This study shows that current summer temperatures are half-way between the 20,000 year maximum and minimum. The transition to the current neoglacial is clearly shown to have occurred between 4,000 and 5,000 years ago, which marks a consistently observed tipping point of expanding glacial ice and deserts across many global climate regimes.

I have added the International Commission of Stratigraphy sub-epoch classifications to aid the eye in assessing where we are relative to the continual evolution of ecosystem types across the Holocene Interglacial.”

Publication: