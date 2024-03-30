Climate minute
So not a hockey stick?
Per Dr. Fournier a Senior Climate Scientist in a linked in post dated March 19, 2024 he stated:
“It is rare to find reconstructions of Holocene Interglacial temperatures that go back as far as the last glacial period.
Here in this University of Cologne led study, these authors successfully reconstruct a 20,000 year record for peak summer temperatures in the polar Ural Mountain range.
This study shows that current summer temperatures are half-way between the 20,000 year maximum and minimum. The transition to the current neoglacial is clearly shown to have occurred between 4,000 and 5,000 years ago, which marks a consistently observed tipping point of expanding glacial ice and deserts across many global climate regimes.
I have added the International Commission of Stratigraphy sub-epoch classifications to aid the eye in assessing where we are relative to the continual evolution of ecosystem types across the Holocene Interglacial.”
Publication:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1002/jqs.3400
There is a lot of science being conducted that pushes back on the alarmist rhetoric. But if we aren’t scared of climate change we will not walk into our shackles willingly.
Take down the beast.