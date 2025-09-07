LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
6h

The UN is a bogus fraudulent legal entity created by billionaires, they hold no legal authority or jurisdiction over anyone or anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture