Lisa Miron AKA lawyerlisa.substack.com stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the hard tyranny being imposed on Canadians. In Nova Scotia in Eastern Canada Canadians are under a climate lockdown and aren’t allowed to enter the woods and face excessive fines over $25,000 and imprisonment. The cover story is to prevent forest fires, although as Lisa points out people walking in the woods are no likely to cause a forest fire than animals walking in the woods. Canadians are being barred access to their own properties if they are in wooded areas.

We discussed how this appears to be a behavioral modification moving people toward living in smart cities.

In western Canada in British Columbia Canadians lands are being expropriated to the tribal nations. Peoples homes are literally being taken from them. This is also likely a transitory ownership of the territory before it is transferred to the U.N.

A new tac law removing tax exempt status for churches was discussed. Apparently LGTBQ etc. churches are retaining their tax exempt status. Pro life organizations are losing tax exempt status while anti life organizations retain their tax exempt status.

Finally, Lisa discussed her book World On Mute and her fascinating and rather original hypothesis that the Transhumanists are planning to genetically engineer the extinction of women. (the paperback has larger print then the hardcopy so is the better option) Attali to Harari is the chapter about elimination of women.

lawyerlisa.substack.com

Expropriation of land by Premiere of BC)

David Eby gave away Mount Benson,

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/caroline-elliott-the-end-of-canada-is-coming-and-b-c-s-ndp-is-leading-the-charge

Expropriation of land by Decision of the BC Supreme Court.

https://www.biv.com/news/commentary/rob-shaw-bc-court-ruling-puts-aboriginal-title-above-private-property-rights-11059874

it is a trend in the west coast of Canada

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/vancouver-island-land-first-nations-land-transfer-1.7542454

It will be appealed is the newest update.

Can't walk in the Forest anymore in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland

https://x.com/ProudCanuck78/status/1954712558566535375

the arrest of Canadian

Sean Feucht Christian Singer

attacked in Canada

6 venues canceled in Canada

Income tax act change in Canada

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Are other countries going through expropriation. I can think of the farmers in the Netherlands. the farmers in the UK. I can think of the people of Ukraine and the people in Palestine. I can think of the farmers in South Africa. The methods will be varied but they will be the same. the you is us the own nothing is the plan. I can think of the jobless on our streets while the foreign workers program hires the new arrivals - is that until they get their digital biometric id and funneled into the system?

We are pitted against each other to advance this own nothing agenda. And we will be given select media that pushes the hatred. In some cases the hatred is already there and very little media needs to stoke it. In other instances it is focused and sustained to produce the desired results.

However hard it is for us: remember this: the silence we have imposes the words upon our children and grandchildren and our next generations. We are told to kill the unborn. In my view we need desperately to have courage for them. Please look up my post the Pedo World Order. We are silent and scared of a bunch of kid-fuckers and child rapists. That is who cornered this whole system. They are dirt to step on not sit in wide eyed attendance at. Look God can forgive them when they repent should it occur. That’s between God and the baby child torturers, baby killers and abortion pushers. But as if we need to have anything but contempt for their imposition of a satanic order.

the courage we lack we impose on our kids.

the words that stay silent in your mouths are sins of omission.

If a you will own nothing program runs through the First Nations - and the running is a bunch of pedo crime cartels? then the First Nations should seriously consider arming up. Because once the globalists have placed all the land in the tribal nations, I do not think the tribal nations will be safe. The globalists will claim themselves as the new Indigenous on their white horses coming for that land.

What other play is there. Who knows maybe the tribal first nations will be up for that fight. But don’t think the pedo cabal are the christians. The pedo cabal is directing the First Nations to hate Christians. But it is the pedo cabal trying to colonize the world with totalitarianism and they hate and are afraid of one group. They work systemized to try to cull them. It is the Christians (and per the hadith the followers of Mohammed who fight along Jesus at his return- which may be legion).

You will have to really ask and pray for discernment if this seems confusing. Luciferians do believe in Christ. They just oppose Him and all His followers in everyway and will infiltrate as many movements as they can to set up ops to do so. The ops are getting so thick that it is getting to the point even trans women groomed on a steady diet of anti-christian hate might see it.

We are actually quite powerful. Once you understand your personal power and chose to engage with it it can assist our plight. Many will be affected by these expropriations. We are powerful enough to see beyond the artificial divisions being imposed. What a cross roads we are at in Canada. Will we be able to shed the yoke of the pedo cabal?

I am the author of World on Mute by Lisa Miron

