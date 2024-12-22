FERNDALE MICHIGAN USA at Minute 38

City of Guelph at Minute 50

The Global Covenant of Mayors is a UN organization

I can tell you if you like the sweet sounding words and cannot see behind the control matrix you may be fooled.

Let me know

to find out what your cities are doing go to

globalcovenantofmayors.org

Share

Leave a comment

“World Urban Forum

The World Urban Forum (WUF) is the premier global conference on sustainable urbanization. The WUF was established in 2001 by the United Nations to examine one of the most pressing issues facing the world today: rapid urbanization and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and policies.

The theme of WUF11, Transforming our Cities for a Better Urban Future, provides greater insights and clarity on the future of cities based on existing trends, challenges and opportunities, as well as suggest ways cities can be better prepared to address future pandemics and a wide range of other shocks.

WUF11 was co-organized by UN-Habitat, Poland’s Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy and the Municipal Office of Katowice.”

The Government of Canada ran a smart cities contest.

“$10 Million Prize Category Winner: City of Guelph and County of Wellington, Ontario

Success Stories

Take a look at some of the successes from the Our Food Future project!

For more information, visit: Our Food Future.

Final Proposal

Executive Summary

Challenge Statement

Summary

Spotlight on Finalists:

City of Guelph and County of Wellington, Ontario

Population: 222,726

Focus Areas:

Prize Category:



#smartcitiesCanada”

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/cities-villes/winners-gagnants/10m-guelph-wellington-eng.html

“The Future is circular – and Our Food Future helped show the path forward

Food nourishes, delights, and connects us, however, the traditional global food system is inherently wasteful and unsustainable. Over four incredible years this initiative worked with more than 1,000 stakeholders to lead 80+ projects to tackle current challenges and explore opportunities. Our Food Future inspired local actions, new social enterprises, circular businesses and municipal sytems that are contributing to long-term sustainability in the food systems, and resiliency in our communities.

This website shares the enormous impact of this work – the ideas, stories, and research findings for others to carry forward.”

https://foodfuture.ca/

Share

Leave a comment