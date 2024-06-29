Share this postClimate Fraud exposed in one maplawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherClimate Fraud exposed in one mapTrigger Warning for Net Zero End OilLawyerLisaJun 29, 202424Share this postClimate Fraud exposed in one maplawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareMake sure you share as part of your July 4th celebrations.When were the highest statewide temperatures reached.There you go.TAKE DOWN THE BEAST SubscribeShareLeave a comment24Share this postClimate Fraud exposed in one maplawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6Share
Politicized environmental science is as dangerous and lethal as political medicine––both are weapons of mass societal destruction designed by the globalist elite to frighten the population into submission to their absurd totalitarian dictates. Remember Voltaire, "Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities!" – and JUST SAY NO!!!
I just forwarded this to all of my peeps! Awesome visual!
Tim Minnich - Meteorologist
timothyminnich.com