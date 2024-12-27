Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackCLIMATE 'FORTIFICATIONS' War Terminology because it is a Prison System Without Charge, Judge, Jury, Conviction, Sentencing or Appeal. It is Martial Law Without War Measures Act.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCLIMATE 'FORTIFICATIONS' War Terminology because it is a Prison System Without Charge, Judge, Jury, Conviction, Sentencing or Appeal. It is Martial Law Without War Measures Act.Criminal defense lawyers. You're up next.LawyerLisaDec 27, 202415Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackCLIMATE 'FORTIFICATIONS' War Terminology because it is a Prison System Without Charge, Judge, Jury, Conviction, Sentencing or Appeal. It is Martial Law Without War Measures Act.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore84ShareSubscribeShareLeave a commentMessage LawyerLisa15Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackCLIMATE 'FORTIFICATIONS' War Terminology because it is a Prison System Without Charge, Judge, Jury, Conviction, Sentencing or Appeal. It is Martial Law Without War Measures Act.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore84Share
Wow! On page 222 of David C. Korten's book, Agenda for a New Economy (2009), there's a quote by Howard Zinn (read it carefully because it matters greatly):
"There's a tendency to think that what we see in the present will continue. We forget how often we have been astonished by the sudden crumbling of institutions, extraordinary changes in people's thoughts, 'unexpected eruptions of rebellion against tyrannies' (emphasis added), and the quick collapse of systems of power that seemed invincible."
Read Chapter 16, "WHEN THE PEOPLE LEAD, THE LEADERS WILL FOLLOW," from pages 222 to 232.
Political science and history support this perspective: a nation that defends its independence and core values (such as democracy, sovereignty, or human rights) is considerably stronger. (Although the statement does not factor in economic stability, the quality of governance, and external alliances.)
Quarantine camps on a massive scale. The general public are still brain washed . We all need to ramp up the REAL information on the REAL science. The entire carbon crises is absolute BS. We need more C02 not less! I can’t believe how defensive these climate activists are without utilizing both sides of the argument you can’t know the truth. I’m embarrassed to say I was one of these people about five years ago. It just takes one person with the evidence showing the lie to cause further investigation and to realize the truth. It took one person, one realization of truth to make me investigate and comprehend the level of brainwashing and deception. So now I plant seeds literally everywhere. Everyone I talk to I tell them about the hoax. We need truth tellers, pamphlets delivered, banners flown. Wake them all up!