Let’s review the video their own council members posted about the SCHEME. Listen it is only a few minutes.

“the traffic filters will be installed as a trial on six roads in Oxford in 2024. they will not be physical barriers they're not steel walls or electronic Gates they are simply traffic cameras that can read number plates. if a vehicle passes through the camera will read the number plate and if you do not have an exemption or a residence permit you will receive a fine in the post.”

Look it’s about walking, cycling, and air pollution.

They call it a SCHEME.

It is a trial.

And cameras are on every street light in the modern world, or soon to be. Do you think the SCHEME has anything to do with the c40 goals of zero vehicles by 2030?

Do you think the SCHEME could be modified in any way to get you out of your car?

How do you feel when their official position, is we are just taking a picture of your car licence plate, and if you didn’t have a PERMIT TO LEAVE, we are finning you?

Are you going to look into your cities climate plans and determine what is going on with the cameras on your street lights?

Are all the cameras on all the street lights for the eventual operation of finning us when we do not have a permit to leave?

Are you thinking of searching what is happening with the climate plans in your city?

