“More than 25 municipalities worldwide, including Los Angeles, Amsterdam and the Scottish capital Edinburgh, have endorsed the call for a Plant Based Treaty, which aims to promote a shift towards healthier, sustainable plant-based diets.
A coalition of individuals, groups and businesses, including Toronto 350.org, Odd Burger, Ocean Preservation Society and chapters of Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth, are urging councillors across the country to support sustainable diets by signing the Plant Based Treaty initiative.
Greenhouse gases must be cut in a rapid and sustained manner to avoid temperatures rising above 1.5C. According to the 2021 UN Global Methane Assessment, methane, of which a third comes from animal agriculture, must be cut by 45% by 2030. Doing so will prevent a 0.3C temperature rise by 2045, buying us time for carbon dioxide, a longer-lived gas, to reduce.
More than 1000 politicians back the treaty, along with IPCC scientists Dr. Peter Carter and Professor Julia Steinberger, and Nobel Laureates, including Klaus Hasselmann and Roger D. Kornberg.
Leah Taylor Roy, MP for Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill, Ontario, said, “We can all support this! You don’t need to be vegan - eating more plant-based meals is easy. You can make a difference in fighting climate change.”
Please visit www.plantbasedtreaty.org, where you can sign your name to endorse the Plant Based Treaty or consider putting forward a motion for your city to endorse. You can email hello@plantbasedtreaty.org for a sample motion.
Thank you for taking climate action today to secure a future for all.”
https://plantbasedtreaty.org/project/canada/
Sandra McGregor, Councillor, Alert Bay, British Columbia
Alison Gu, Councillor, Burnaby, British Columbia
Nathalie Bélisle, Former Conseillère, Cantley, Quebec
Norma Blissett, Councillor, Cranbrook, British Columbia
Monique Ares, Councillor, Creston, British Columbia
Joy Guyot, Councillor, Golden, British Columbia
Peter Johnston, Councillor, Gravenhurst, Ontario
James Gordon, Former Councillor, Ward 2, Guelph, Ontario
Rodrigo Goller, Councillor, Ward 2, Guelph, Ontario
Sue Cairns, Councillor, Kimberley, British Columbia
Debbie Chapman, Councillor, Ward 9, Kitchener, Ontario
Lucie Ouellet, Councillor, District 5, Lanoraie, Quebec
Evelyne Tremblay, Conseillère, Les Éboulements, Quebec
Julie Roy, Councillor, Montréal, Quebec
Paul Manly, Councillor, Nanaimo, British Columbia
Jessica McIlroy, Councillor, North Vancouver, British Columbia
Megan Curren, Former Councilor, North Vancouver, British Columbia
Rob Burton, Mayor, Oakville, Ontario
Kyla Knowles, Councilor, Conservative, Port Moody, British Columbia
Karen Cilevitz, Councilor, Richmond Hill Town Council, Ontario
Gayle Rondeel, Councillor, Rimbey, Alberta
Beverly Abbott, Councillor, Ryerson, Ontario
Nathalie Chambers, Councillor, Saanich, British Columbia
Linda Cournoyer, Conseillère, Saint-David, Quebec
Loïc Blancquaert, Former Conseiller, Saint-Lambert, Quebec
David Huggins-Daines, Councillor, Sainte-Adèle, Quebec
Tom Tinsley, Councillor, Sayward, British Columbia
Virginia Mowery, Councillor, St Walburg, Saskatchewan
John Wise, Mayor, Stone Mills, Ontario
Sharon Smith, Councillor, Sundridge, Ontario
Alejandra Bravo, Councillor, Toronto, Ontario
Amber Morley, Councillor, Toronto, Ontario
Lily Cheng, Councillor, Toronto, Ontario
Jaye Robinson, Councillor, Don Valley West, Toronto, Ontario
Josh Matlow, Councillor, Toronto, Ontario
Parthi Kandavel, City Councillor, Scarborough Southwest, Toronto, Ontario
Adriane Carr, Councillor, Vancouver, British Columbia
Pete Fry, Councillor, Vancouver, British Columbia
Michael Wiebe, Former Councilor, Vancouver City Council, British Columbia
Garth Rowswell, Member of the Legislature of Alberta, United Conservative Party of Alberta, Vermilion, Alberta
Kim Fogtmann, Councilor, British Columbia
LIST OF MPS WANTING THE GOVERNMENT ON YOUR FORK
Elizabeth May, Leader, Green Party, Saanich-Gulf Islands, British Columbia
Leah Taylor Roy, MP, Liberal Party, Aurora Oak Ridges, Richmond Hill, Ontario
Antonio Baldinelli, MP, Niagara Falls, Ontario
Julie Dzerowicz, MP, Liberal Party, Davenport, Toronto, Ontario
Alexandra Mendès, MP, Liberal Party, Brossard-Saint-Lambert, Quebec
LIST OF YOUR MLAS WANTING THE GOVERNMENT ON YOUR FORK
Garth Rowswell, Member of the Legislature of Alberta, United Conservative Party of Alberta, Vermilion, Alberta
ALSO THE FOLLOWING POLITICAL PARTIES
Animal Protection Party of Canada
Waterloo Green Party
Sons Of Liberty
A spectacular update and overview of what is REALLY going on.
James Roguski
Nov 12, 2024
-Why have these negotiations been conducted in secret over the past 6 months?
-Why is the latest version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” available to the public nearly 6 months old? LINK
-Why has there been no opportunity for public comment?
-Why are the disastrous covid injections still being administered?
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/sons-of-liberty?publication_id=746475&post_id=151556485&isFreemail=true&r=d9uy3&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
-The proposed "Pandemic Treaty" is NOT designed to prevent the next pandemic.
-It serves the interest of those who wish to increase their wealth even though it truly does nothing to improve your health or the overall health of people across the world.
-The needs and wishes of the people of the world have been ignored for far too long.
-The World Health Organization has failed to address the obvious fact that regulatory agencies around the world have been captured by pharmaceutical interests. In fact, they are profiting from it. >LINK< https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-whos-prequalification-and-emergency
-The “Pandemic Agreement” is NOT designed to improve health and there is absolutely no evidence that it will prevent future pandemics.
-It is designed to enable a small group of well-positioned people to profit from the next pandemic.
-It is actually a corrupt business deal that is designed to dramatically expand the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC) around the world.
-It is simply NOT acceptable to spend tens of billions of dollars to increase Big Pharma’s profits under the guise of “sustainable financing” for “geographically diversified local production” to ensure “equitable access to pandemic related products” to combat “pathogens with pandemic potential.”
-Especially not when iatrogenesis is one of the leading causes of death across the world.
#Roguski #WHO #PandemicTreaty #PandemicAgreement #IHRAmendments #PHEIC #CovidFraud #PandemicFraud #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #Iatrogenesis
Of course, all this is done without any democratic due consent.