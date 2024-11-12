This is the pitch to Canadian politicians that is sent to try to get them to endorse shifting our diets to plants. If your reaction is fekk off communist, read on.

“More than 25 municipalities worldwide, including Los Angeles, Amsterdam and the Scottish capital Edinburgh, have endorsed the call for a Plant Based Treaty, which aims to promote a shift towards healthier, sustainable plant-based diets.

A coalition of individuals, groups and businesses, including Toronto 350.org, Odd Burger, Ocean Preservation Society and chapters of Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth, are urging councillors across the country to support sustainable diets by signing the Plant Based Treaty initiative.

Greenhouse gases must be cut in a rapid and sustained manner to avoid temperatures rising above 1.5C. According to the 2021 UN Global Methane Assessment, methane, of which a third comes from animal agriculture, must be cut by 45% by 2030. Doing so will prevent a 0.3C temperature rise by 2045, buying us time for carbon dioxide, a longer-lived gas, to reduce.

(LL hahahaha. the 1.5 Degree scare is for you scared out of your burger, clothes, vehicle, and walk into perpetual governance and bill gates teet milk. Make sure you never look at any science and just feel like flogging your citizens for enjoying their eye teeth on a steak)

More than 1000 politicians back the treaty, along with IPCC scientists Dr. Peter Carter and Professor Julia Steinberger, and Nobel Laureates, including Klaus Hasselmann and Roger D. Kornberg.

Leah Taylor Roy, MP for Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill, Ontario, said, “We can all support this! You don’t need to be vegan - eating more plant-based meals is easy. You can make a difference in fighting climate change.”

Please visit www.plantbasedtreaty.org, where you can sign your name to endorse the Plant Based Treaty or consider putting forward a motion for your city to endorse. You can email hello@plantbasedtreaty.org for a sample motion.

Thank you for taking climate action today to secure a future for all.”

https://plantbasedtreaty.org/project/canada/

Thank you for climate communists for explaining ZE Science.

HERE IS THE LIST OF CANADIAN COUNCILLORS thinking communism and the government controlling your fork is their business.

Sandra McGregor, Councillor, Alert Bay, British Columbia

Alison Gu, Councillor, Burnaby, British Columbia

Nathalie Bélisle, Former Conseillère, Cantley, Quebec

Norma Blissett, Councillor, Cranbrook, British Columbia

Monique Ares, Councillor, Creston, British Columbia

Joy Guyot, Councillor, Golden, British Columbia

Peter Johnston, Councillor, Gravenhurst, Ontario

James Gordon, Former Councillor, Ward 2, Guelph, Ontario

Rodrigo Goller, Councillor, Ward 2, Guelph, Ontario

Sue Cairns, Councillor, Kimberley, British Columbia

Debbie Chapman, Councillor, Ward 9, Kitchener, Ontario

Lucie Ouellet, Councillor, District 5, Lanoraie, Quebec

Evelyne Tremblay, Conseillère, Les Éboulements, Quebec

Julie Roy, Councillor, Montréal, Quebec

Paul Manly, Councillor, Nanaimo, British Columbia

Jessica McIlroy, Councillor, North Vancouver, British Columbia

Megan Curren, Former Councilor, North Vancouver, British Columbia

Rob Burton, Mayor, Oakville, Ontario

Kyla Knowles, Councilor, Conservative, Port Moody, British Columbia

Karen Cilevitz, Councilor, Richmond Hill Town Council, Ontario

Gayle Rondeel, Councillor, Rimbey, Alberta

Beverly Abbott, Councillor, Ryerson, Ontario

Nathalie Chambers, Councillor, Saanich, British Columbia

Linda Cournoyer, Conseillère, Saint-David, Quebec

Loïc Blancquaert, Former Conseiller, Saint-Lambert, Quebec

David Huggins-Daines, Councillor, Sainte-Adèle, Quebec

Tom Tinsley, Councillor, Sayward, British Columbia

Virginia Mowery, Councillor, St Walburg, Saskatchewan

John Wise, Mayor, Stone Mills, Ontario

Sharon Smith, Councillor, Sundridge, Ontario

Alejandra Bravo, Councillor, Toronto, Ontario

Amber Morley, Councillor, Toronto, Ontario

Lily Cheng, Councillor, Toronto, Ontario

Jaye Robinson, Councillor, Don Valley West, Toronto, Ontario

Josh Matlow, Councillor, Toronto, Ontario

Parthi Kandavel, City Councillor, Scarborough Southwest, Toronto, Ontario

Adriane Carr, Councillor, Vancouver, British Columbia

Pete Fry, Councillor, Vancouver, British Columbia

Michael Wiebe, Former Councilor, Vancouver City Council, British Columbia

Garth Rowswell, Member of the Legislature of Alberta, United Conservative Party of Alberta, Vermilion, Alberta

Kim Fogtmann, Councilor, British Columbia

LIST OF MPS WANTING THE GOVERNMENT ON YOUR FORK

Elizabeth May, Leader, Green Party, Saanich-Gulf Islands, British Columbia

Leah Taylor Roy, MP, Liberal Party, Aurora Oak Ridges, Richmond Hill, Ontario

Antonio Baldinelli, MP, Niagara Falls, Ontario

Julie Dzerowicz, MP, Liberal Party, Davenport, Toronto, Ontario

Alexandra Mendès, MP, Liberal Party, Brossard-Saint-Lambert, Quebec

LIST OF YOUR MLAS WANTING THE GOVERNMENT ON YOUR FORK

ALSO THE FOLLOWING POLITICAL PARTIES

Animal Protection Party of Canada

Waterloo Green Party

You see the nonsense passing through Climate Action Plans? Ya. that is why you need to get local. Whoever is funding these things better not be buying our farmland, and investing for vaccines for bird flu.

Find the corporations who want to impose their communism on you and maybe impose yours. BYE BYE BYE shopping there.

