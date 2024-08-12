Climate hides the totalitarian plan to end life for humans as we know it. The actions take place at the municipal level.

Stop it. Get in your cities and reverse the changes.

The city of Bath stopped their ULeZ zone. THEY WORKED together to do so.

Equity is the SAME RESULT nitwits. They tell us what they do!!!. Like a true satanist. And we believe the sparkle version of equity. No it's not businesses refined and lattes for all.

Here is the start of a poem I won a slam for.

My eyes close tight.

I'm not blind.

I'd rather I see such beauty

With my heart

than taste you

in Hues alone.

hear you

in merely tones

touch you

only

with skin.

I cannot love with my senses

but only learn of love

This way.

feel her powerful sway.

It goes on…

The reason I share it, is it's relevance to seeing someone's beauty through love. It is something done with our eyes closed.

We appreciate others through our senses, but learn to love them beyond or despite our senses.

I consider love, brotherly love the full retort to any ism. Dei can take a flying leap off my lines of poetry.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Leave a comment

Share