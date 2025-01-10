Professor Ian Plimer launches Climate Change: The Facts 2025

Watch the inimitable Professor Ian Plimer Ian Plimer launch the Institute of Public Affairs’ Climate Change: The Facts 2025. He gives a summary in this video. Climate policy remains the single biggest policy obsession of Western governments and institutions such as the United Nations, NGOs and universities. It impacts trade flows, the geopolitical balance, economic growth, and public opinion in the West. Climate Change: The Facts 2025 is the fifth edition of a series of books that has spanned 15 years. It is a truly scientific work and was edited by Dr Jennifer Marohasy and Dr John Abbot. The research contained within, from highly credentialed contributors, provides a more complete answer and awareness to how natural variation influences the view of the anthropogenic global warming hypothesis.

Contributors: JOHN ABBOT MICHAEL ASTEN PETR CHYLEK ARTHUR DAY MANVENDRA K. DUBEY HERMANN HARDE AYNSLEY KELLOW WILLIAM KININMONTH JAMES D. KLETT DAVID R. LEGATES JENNIFER MAROHASY GLEN LESINS CHRISTOPHER MONCKTON ANTERO OLLILA IAN PLIMER TOM QUIRK JAN-ERIK SOLHEIM

Climate Change: The Facts 2025

Following the global success of the Climate Change: The Facts series, lead editor Dr Jennifer Marohasy returns with Climate Change: The Facts 2025. Dr Marohasy and co-editor Dr John Abbot have assembled scientists and researchers from across the globe whose conclusions challenge prevailing narratives surrounding climate change.

This book explores the natural variability of the Earth’s climate, and the impact humanity has upon it. Some, but not all authors, believe we have an influence on global temperatures. All provide evidence that climate has always changed and will continue to do so, independent of human influence. Data is examined across broad time scales, from recent decades to the history of the earth.

These perspectives are a vital counterbalance to the over-heated hype of those whose exaggerated predictions on rising temperatures are causing undue alarm.

In these highly accessible and succinct chapters, you will learn current scientific theories and facts which will give you the ability to make your own contributions to vital discussions on climate science and policy.

Climate Change: The Facts 2025 is an essential read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the complexities of climate change.

