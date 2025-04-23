Please send to your media in the wake the wakers challenge as well as your local city or town councillors.

Know some teachers?

School board reps?

Send there.

Make it so we become system wide changers.

Sure send to the awake.

But become part of a system wide event. The pack is not where media or paid protests tells you it is.

The new pack cares about the people in their community and works proving it daily.

Done with the government absorbing of all functions in order to destroy society.

Share

Leave a comment