Here’s the study that shows the WHO and the dictator appointed by Bill C293 get to govern us in perpetual Emergency Powers with zero threshold to get in and no offboarding

all they need is small risk.

yes

Need to reduce (not defined )any small risk (not defined) something that could cause a pandemic (not defined)

that’s the Wording of Bill C-293.

Climate Change is the new forever entry point into emergency governance of Bill C-293.

“The incidence of lung cancer in never-smokers (LCINS) is increasing, and experts think climate change may be driving this.

LCINS differs histologically and epidemiologically from smoking-related cancers, occurring almost always as adenocarcinomas and mostly affecting women and individuals of Asian ancestry, according to a study published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology in January 2024. Cases of LCINS are estimated to be the fifth most common cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

During a plenary session at the 2024 World Congress on Lung Cancer, experts addressed the known and suspected causes of LCINS, including fallout from climate change, vaping, cannabis use, and effects of airborne carcinogen exposures arising from military conflict. These potential culprits are varied and sometimes interrelated — and they underscore the need for continued emphasis on environmental hazards, the panelists agreed.

Focusing on climate change — and taking action at the individual level — is a good place to start, said Leticia M. Nogueira, PhD, scientific director of health services research in the Surveillance and Health Equity Science Department of the American Cancer Society.

Long-Term Exposure to Wildfires Linked to Increased Cancer Risk

Climate change is associated with climate-driven disasters such as more intense hurricanes and more frequent wildfires that can expose populations to environmental carcinogens, Nogueira explained.

Such weather events disrupt the care of patients with cancer and lead to poorer outcomes, according to her own research. They also contribute to the rising incidence of LCINS, she said.

In a population-based study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, long-term exposure to wildfires was associated with an increased risk for lung cancer and brain tumors. Individuals exposed to a wildfire within 50 km of their residential locations in the prior decade has a 4.9% relatively higher incidence of lung cancer and a 10% relatively higher incidence of brain tumors.

“These findings are relevant on a global scale given the anticipated effects of climate change on wildfire frequency and severity,” the authors concluded, noting the study limitations and the need for further research.

How Clinicians Can Help

Nogueira urged attendees to take action to help improve healthcare outcomes.

“Let’s not forget that the healthcare system is one of the most emission-intensive industries in the world. Emissions from the US healthcare system exceed emission from the entire UK, and we can be doing much better.

“There is something for each one of us here today to do: We can champion environmentally responsible efforts at our institutions, we can engage with disaster preparedness and response…and we can document ongoing suffering to increase awareness and incentivize action,” she said.

In a commentary published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, Nogueira and her colleagues further addressed the links between climate change and cancer and listed various sources of greenhouse gas emissions and proposed interventions, including those associated with the healthcare industry.

“If you look at this list and say ‘No way — there is no chance my institution will do any of that,’ let me ask you something: Are you allowed to smoke on campus? How do you think that happened? How do you think that started?” she said, invoking Archimedes’ famous quote, ‘Give me a lever long enough, and I shall move the world.’

“You most certainly have the power to make a difference,” Nogueira said. “So recognize where your points of influence are – move your lever, move the world.”

Sharon Worcester, MA, is an award-winning medical journalist based in Birmingham, Alabama, writing for Medscape, MDedge, and other affiliate sites. She currently covers oncology, but she has also written on a variety of other medical specialties and healthcare topics. She can be reached at sworcester@mdedge.com or on Twitter: @SW_MedReporter.”

https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/climate-change-may-be-linked-lung-cancer-never-smokers-2024a1000jif

Remember readers One of the NFPs for Canada is The Canadian Institute of Health Research.

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/lets-drill-down-in-the-who-apparatus

Thus through this possible mechanism they could corner the research and use that to substantiate the ‘medical-legal’ peg to enter in on the tyrannical governance. I am sure we will see all kinds, of climate change causes heart attacks and lung cancer and especially among trans youth.

I guessed. checked. and here you go. Yes the climate change DOES affect the LGBTQIA2SPLUS community more. Greenpeace is literally trying to convert gay people to straight and trans to birth gender assigned at birth

Really. If all they have to do to solve for climate change is go straight? well under the Canadian Criminal Code that is now called ADVOCATING CONVERSION THERAPY. that is OFF LIMITS. involves jail time. Green Peace is really on marginal ground here.

You non-queer heterosexuals suffering less from climate change. Seriously. how dare you.

But if you follow Green Peace logic, it is always an option. If climate change gets too bad for anyone. Here and there, they can according to Green Peace choose maybe their birth gender, be fluid that way and maybe go straight for a hot day or in a flood. Get some relief. Race is an issue apparently for climate change. Per Green Peace. Do people other than Elizabeth Warren identify as other races yet?

https://www.greenpeace.org/international/story/60078/impact-climate-crisis-lgbtqia2s-pride-month/

The disproportionate impact of climate crisis on the LGBTQIA2S+ community

Well it’s not just Green peace.

It’ Science Direct too. “Climate change-related disasters & the health of LGBTQ+ populations”.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667278224000075

Climate change may widen pre-existing health disparities in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) populations. We argue that LGBTQ+ communities will have more exposure to climate change related disasters, be more susceptible to the adverse impacts of climate change and will have fewer resources to recover from climate disasters. Scholars, practitioners, policymakers, and climatologists need to carefully consider the potential for disparate effects of climate change disasters on the health of LGBTQ+ people. Legislative action protecting LGBTQ+ populations from discrimination, more LGBTQ+ inclusive data collection efforts, and LGBTQ+ sensitivity trainings for disaster relief providers are needed now to ameliorate climate change-related LGBTQ+ health disparities.

so that part in Bill C-293 about protecting marginalized communities? That comes back to climate.

Really the WHO is going to have laid the

TRUST THE SCIENCE

So that we Climate change ourselves into bill C-293 and perpetual WHO governance.

I WANT TO PUKE.

the only thing it does, I hope, is show you how crap climate gender science is these days. Just a stepping stone for tyranny. The gender queer and trans and racialized should be most pissed off to be used this way for tyrannical control.

It’s not just that the state is in our bedrooms and counting our melanin,

It’s that they’re doing it in order to advance arguments about climate change or health that enable them to open perpetual emergency act governance.

so say no to be used by your NEW PIMPS GREENPEACE, WHO, HEALTH CANADA AND THE SCIENCE JOURNALS.

say no to being pimped out as the trojan horse for perpetual control.

Stop Bill C-293.

Share

Leave a comment

Leave a comment