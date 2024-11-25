I SHIT YOU NOT. Climate change and health is a nauseating non-stop area of study you need to understand for it’s ability to go straight for our rights.

“CLIMATE CHANGE AND HEALTH IMPACTS IN CANADA – STRATEGIES AND TOOLS TO UNDERSTAND RISKS AND BUILD RESILIENCE

Climate change is having an impact on Canadian health and health systems. Given that climate warming will continue for many years, robust adaptation measures are required to minimize these impacts.

This session will introduce strategies and tools that can be used to understand how future climate is projected to change and to facilitate the planning of actions aimed at reducing vulnerability and increasing resilience, particularly to extreme heat.

Participants will be introduced to one such tool, ClimateData.ca, which provides access to, visualisation of, and custom analysis of climate data (e.g., heat wave events with customizable thresholds).

Participants will see how climate and health data can be linked, and will be introduced to some ongoing work, including that of the national HealthADAPT initiative.

Finally, participants will hear practitioners’ experiences of using climate information to assess community and health system vulnerability to climate change, and in developing and implementing adaptation options.

Learning Objectives

• Determine the impacts of climate change on health and health systems, particularly with regard to extreme heat.

• Use ClimateData.ca to find local climate information and understand best practices for using this information in vulnerability assessments.

• Help communities anticipate the challenges climate change will pose for health and health systems, in order to plan ahead to increase resilience and decrease adverse health impacts.

Speakers

• Courtney Howard, Emergency Physician Yellowknife; Clinical Associate Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

• Elaine Barrow, Senior Advisor, Canadian Centre for Climate Services

• Birgit Isernhagen, Program Evaluation Officer, Ottawa Public Health Moderator

• Katie Hayes, Policy Analyst, Climate Change and Innovation Bureau, Health Canada

COVID-19 PANDEMIC REVIEWS IN CANADA: COMMENTS ON A “PUBLIC HEALTH” PERSPECTIVE

Presented by: Public Health Physicians of Canada COVID-19 has put a spotlight on public health and public health practitioners, but it has also highlighted the gaps in understanding about public health by non-public health sectors and professionals. As Canada shifts into the next phases of managing COVID-19, attention has already turned to assessments of, and learnings from, the response.

A clear understanding of the role and scope of public health in Canada, including the role of Public Health and Preventive Medicine medical specialists, is required for this process. This session will outline some learnings from the pandemic from a public health perspective, while flagging different understandings and misunderstandings of public health. The hope is that these learnings will contribute to our overall goals of improving health and decreasing inequity.

Learning Objectives

• Identify recommendations from past pandemic reviews and public health system capacity-related reports.

• Reflect on the understandings and misunderstandings about public health practice.

• Discuss potential impacts of these understandings on discussions about on the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.

• Identify opportunities to clarify the role and scope of the public health practice in Canada, as well as how it relates to COVID-19 reviews.

Speakers • Ian Culbert, Executive Director, CPHA

• Sudit Ranade, Medical Officer of Health, Lambton Public Health

• Julie Kryzanowski, Government of Saskatchewan, Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer”

https://www.cpha.ca/sites/default/files/uploads/conferences/2021/ph21-program.pdf

Climate lock downs are not a conspiracy theory but the globalist pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

They work on this narrative non-stop.

