RELEASE: Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus Announces Slate of Bills to Include in Upcoming Farm Bill
May 10, 2024
“The slate reflects bipartisan initiatives led by members of the Caucus
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Representatives Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-02) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06), co-chairs of the Climate Solutions Caucus, announced the 29 bills Caucus members are championing for inclusion in the upcoming Farm Bill. All 29 bills are bipartisan and are led or co-led by members of the Caucus. Alongside the announced slate of bills, Reps. Garbarino and Houlahan also wrote a letter to House Committee on Agriculture Chair Glenn Thompson (R-PA) and Ranking Member David Scott (D-GA) outlining the importance and impact of including these legislative initiatives.
“As Co-Chairs, we have maintained the Farm Bill as a priority for the Caucus in recognition of the legislation’s role in shaping agricultural policy, supporting farmers, ensuring food security, promoting conservation, and bolstering rural development in the U.S. The effects of climate change are already making significant impacts on agriculture and rural communities. Increased instances of extreme weather events, rising temperatures, shifts in water availability, and growing zones pose serious challenges for both U.S. food production and producers alike. Crop losses, reduced yields, increased input costs, and market volatility impact farm incomes, employment, land values, and food prices across the nation. These challenges require a proactive, integrated approach that promotes resilient agriculture and rural development,”the co-chairs wrote.
Find the full text of the letter and the slate of bipartisan bills here.”
https://climatesolutionscaucus-garbarino.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/climatesolutionscaucus.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/Bipartisan%20Farm%20Bill%20Legislation%20-%20Climate%20Solutions%20Caucus.pdf
BIPARTISAN FARM BILL LEGISLATION
PUT FORWARD BY MEMBERS OF THE CLIMATE SOLUTIONS CAUCUS
Caucus Member names underlined.
SUMMARY: The upcoming Farm Bill presents an opportunity to bolster successful programs
while implementing new initiatives aimed at safeguarding existing agricultural supply chains,
promoting resilient practices, expanding research and conservation, enhancing rural
developmental capacity, and diversifying rural energy options. If included, the 29 bipartisan
pieces of legislation outlined below will ensure the United States’ agricultural industry can
remain fiscally competitive and environmentally sustainable.
1. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 6811 – Natural Climate Solutions Research and Extension
Act of 2023
Sponsors: Co-Chairs Garbarino (NY-02) & Houlahan (PA-06)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would advance sustainable agriculture practices across the United
States by making natural climate solutions a high research and extension priority
at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), unlocking federal funding for
farmers to protect the environment via land management practices that increase
carbon storage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 1 R / 3 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
2. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3815 – Protecting Mushroom Farmers Act
Sponsors: Co-Chair Houlahan (D-PA-06) & Rep. Meuser (R-PA-09)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would require the USDA to conduct a study on the benefits of providing
crop insurance for mushroom farmers, including analyses on various threats to
production, such as inclement weather and pests uniquely harmful to
mushrooms, and their impact on farmers’ ability to grow mushrooms and
maintain profitability.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 2 R / 1 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
3. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3867 – Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development
Act
Sponsors: Reps. Morelle (D-NY-25), Langworthy (R-NY-23), & Co-Chair Houlahan (DPA-06)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would stop the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly by designating it as a
high-priority research and extension initiative under the National Institute of Food
and Agriculture, which would authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to make
competitive grants available for research projects related to the mitigation of this
invasive species and safeguarding of New York and Pennsylvania’s cash crops.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 15 R / 37 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
4. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3755 – Industrial Hemp Act of 2023
Sponsors: Rep. Rosendale (R-MT-02) & Co-Chair Houlahan (D-PA-06)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would exempt farmers exclusively growing industrial hemp from the
burdensome background checks and costly sampling and testing protocols
required for farmers growing cannabinoid hemp like that used in the extraction of
CBD.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 4 R / 8 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
5. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 1495 – Precision Agriculture Loan Program Act of 2023
Sponsors: Reps. Panetta (D-CA-19) & Feenstra (R-IA-04)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would offer loans up to $500,000 between 3 and 12 years in length at
interest rates of less than 2% and create a list of acceptable precision agriculture
technologies approved by the Farm Service Agency and covered by the USDA.
This funding would also allow farmers to retrofit existing equipment with new
technologies.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 8 R / 10 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
6. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3871 – Research for Healthy Soils Act
Sponsors: Reps. Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03) & Young Kim (R-CA-40)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would reauthorize USDA high-priority research and extension initiatives
through 2028 and amend the Food, Agriculture, Conservation, and Trade Act of
1990 to include competitive grants to support research and extension activities
for research on microplastics in land-applied biosolids on farmland
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 3 R / 1 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
7. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3424 – Forest Conservation Easement Program Act of
2023
Sponsors: Reps. Kelly (R-MS-01) & Kuster (D-NH-02)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would help private forest owners protect their land and ensure that
durable wildlife habitats remain healthy for generations by permanently
conserving private forestland through the purchase of development rights from
willing private landowners.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 6 R / 9 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
8. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 6821 – the Healthy Farms Healthy Watersheds Act of
2023
Sponsors: Reps. Kaptur (D-OH-09) & Gallagher (R-WI-08)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would establish a pilot program under the Natural Resources
Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Environmental Quality Incentives Program
(EQIP) to fight harmful algal blooms through a voluntary nutrient runoff
management program in priority watersheds using existing funding.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 1 R / 1 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
9. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5191 – Renewable Energy for U.S. Territories Act
Sponsors: Reps. Lieu (D-CA-36), Plaskett (D-VI), González-Colón (R-PR), & Kilili
Camacho Sablan (D-NMI)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would create a grant program for investments in renewable energy,
energy efficiency, energy storage, smart grids and micro grids projects as well as
training local residents. The grants would be awarded to non-profit organizations
and the Department of Energy's National Laboratories would be authorized to
provide technical assistance.
Committee: HCA, E&C, SST
Cosponsors: 3 R / 2 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
10. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 4351 – Broadband Internet for Small Ports Act
Sponsors: Reps. Plaskett (D-VI) & Carl (R-AL-01)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would help small ports and rural economies nationwide by raising their
priority for federal grants and loans for work to improve broadband coverage.
Committee: HCA, E&C
Cosponsors: 1 R / 1 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
11. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5062 – Specialty Crop Automation and Mechanization
Assistance Act
Sponsors: Reps. Valadao (R-CA-22), Costa (D-CA-21), Panetta (D-CA-19), & LaMalfa (RCA-01)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would make it easier for specialty crop producers to remain competitive
in the face of labor shortages by making expensive automation technology more
accessible to producers. This bill would create a reimbursement-based costshare program which would allow growers and processors to invest more in
these time-and-money-saving technologies.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 2 R / 5 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
12. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5061 – Specialty Crop Domestic Market Promotion and
Development Program Act of 2023
Sponsors: Reps. Valadao (R-CA-22), & Soto (D-FL-09), Costa (D-CA-21), & LaMalfa
Bill Summary:
• This bill would create a program to help specialty crop producers advertise their
products for American markets. It replicates the popular Market Access Program
(MAP) through USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS), aiding specialty
crop producers in successfully entering niche domestic markets.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 2 R / 4 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
13. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 4327 – Converting Our Waste Sustainably (COWS) Act of
2023
Sponsors: Reps. Costa (D-CA-21), Valadao (R-CA-22), & Pingree (D-ME-01)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would establish a new manure management conservation program that
would provide resources for the U.S. livestock industry to modernize
technologies and improve water and air quality.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 4 R / 7 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
14. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 2989 – Save Our Sequoias Act
Sponsors: Reps. Westerman (R-AR-04) & Peters (D-CA-50), Costa (D-CA-21), Valadao
(R-CA-22), Panetta (D-CA-19), McClintock (R-CA-05), and Garamendi (D-CA-08).
Bill Summary:
• This bill would give land managers the emergency tools and resources to save
the iconic giant sequoia and reduce the severity of wildfires that contribute to
climate change by enhancing federal, state, tribal and local coordination,
implementing assessments, expedite environmental consultations, and
establishing a comprehensive reforestation strategy.
Committee: HCA, HNR
Cosponsors: 30 R / 26 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
15. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 6690 – Dairy Disaster Assistance Act
Sponsors: Rep. Valadao (R-CA-22)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would ensure that dairy producers impacted by California’s historic
storms can access emergency assistance by amending the Commodity Credit
Corporation Charter Act to authorize the use of Commodity Credit Corporation
(CCC) funds for emergency assistance to dairy producers in the case of livestock
relocation and feed crop losses due to natural disasters.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 1 R / 1 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
16. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3389 – Emergency Wildfire Fighting Technology Act of
2023
Sponsors: Reps. Valadao (R-CA-22) & Costa (D-CA-21)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would dramatically increase the number of available airlift assets for
wildfire emergencies by updating deployment protocols for Containerized Aerial
Fire Fighting Systems (CAFFS).
Committee: HCA, HNR
Cosponsors: 7 R / 2 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
17. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 4018 – Headwaters Protection Act of 2023
Sponsors: Reps. Costa (D-CA-21) & Valadao (R-CA-22)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would increase investment to improve the health of watersheds and
ensure private investments benefit downstream communities by reauthorizing the
Water Source Protection Program (WSPP) at $30 million over four years,
expanding the list of eligible lands and entities, reducing the non-federal match
requirement from 50% to 20%, removing duplicative application materials, and
focusing program funding on aquatic-focused efforts.
Committee: HCA, HNR
Cosponsors: 2 R / 5 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
18. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 4308 – Smoke Exposure Crop Insurance Act of 2023
Sponsors: Reps. Mike Thompson (D-CA-04) & Newhouse (R-WAS-04)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would address the escalating impacts of wildfire by directing the USDA
and Federal Crop Insurance Corporation to research the effect of smoke on
crops and develop more precise insurance policies to help farmers address
smoke damage to crops.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 2 R / 9 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
19. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5922 – CROP For Farming Act
Sponsors: Reps. Lawler (R-NY-17) & Slotkin (D-MI-07)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would prioritize payments from the Environmental Quality Incentives
Program (EQIP) to farm efforts that reduce nitrous oxide and methane emissions
and store carbon in soil and plants.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 1 R / 1 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
20. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 1473 – Targeting and Offsetting Existing Illegal
Contaminants Act
Sponsors: Reps. Peters (D-CA-50) & LaMalfa (R-CA-01)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would address the environmental damage caused by banned pesticides
on public lands and ensure those who illegally grow cannabis on federal property
using them are subject to stricter criminal penalties by authorizing $250 million
over five years for the Forest Service to use Superfund toxic waste remediation
authorities to address environmental damages and raising criminal penalties for
banned pesticides use in illegal cannabis cultivation to a maximum of 20 years in
prison and $250,000 in criminal fines, establishing parity with the criminal
penalties for smuggling banned pesticides into the U.S.
Committee: HCA, HNR, HB
Cosponsors: 1 R / 1 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
21. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5160 – Advancing Research on Agricultural Climate
Impacts Act
Sponsors: Reps. Sorensen (D-IL-17) & Lawler (R-NY-17)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would support farmers in combatting extreme weather through improved
tracking of farmers’ conservation efforts by directing investment in the USDA to
develop a standardized method of directly measuring soil carbon and supply
producers with technical assistance to conduct voluntary soil carbon monitoring.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 1 R / 2 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
22. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 4235 – Wildfire Technology Demonstration, Evaluation,
Modernization, and Optimization (DEMO) Act
Sponsors: Reps. Young Kim (R-CA-40) & Crow (D-CO-06)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would direct the USDA and DOI to jointly develop a 4-year pilot program
allowing private entities to partner with federal land management agencies to test
wildfire technologies alongside ongoing hazardous fuels mitigation activities and
training.
Committee: HCA, HNR
Cosponsors: 8 R / 3 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
23. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5657 – NO TIME TO Waste Act
Sponsors: Reps. Pingree (D-ME-01) & Lawler (R-NY-17)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would help reduce food waste by establishing an Office of Food Loss
and Waste in the USDA, providing technical support to food recovery
organizations, creating a Food Recovery and Distribution Infrastructure Support
and Coordination Block Grant Program to develop food recovery infrastructure
and innovative food distribution models, authorizing an interagency collaboration
on food loss and waste across the U.S. government, expanding grant eligibility
through the Community Composting and Food Waste Reduction (CCFWR)
program, and initiating a national food waste education and public awareness
campaign.
Committee: HCA, HOA
Cosponsors: 2 R / 3 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
24. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 1459 – PRECISE Act
Sponsors: Reps. Hinson (R-IA-02), Panetta (D-CA-19), Finstad (R-MN-01), & Craig (DMN-02)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would expand farmers' access to precision agriculture tools by
incentivizing private sector financing through existing USDA programs like the
Conservation Loan and Guaranteed Loan Programs and increasing cost share
and practice payments under EQIP and CSP for the purchase of precision
agriculture technology.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 8 R / 10 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
25. Bill Number & Title: H.R.1472 – Plant Biostimulant Act
Sponsors: Reps. Panetta (D-CA-19) & Baird (R-IN-04)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would direct the USDA and EPA to coordinate on creating a
standardized process for approving commercial plant biostimulant use with the
goal of developing a consistent and predictable path to market for plant
biostimulants, and require more federal research on the technology's benefits for
soil health.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 6 R / 7 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
26. Bill Number & Title: H.R.2385 – ACE Agriculture Act
Sponsors: Reps. Panetta (D-CA-19) & Feenstra (R-IA-04)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would bolster the agricultural leadership of the United States, strengthen
American and global food supplies, and help producers tackle pressing
agricultural challenges from pathogens and pests, high fertilizer prices, drought,
poor soil health, and extreme weather by doubling the authorization of the
existing program from $50 million to $100 million and expanding the program to
address animal and plant pathogens and pests and include projects that help
farmers and ranchers use less water; enhance soil health; and mitigate, reduce,
and/or sequester greenhouse gas emissions from farms and ranches.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 3 R / 13 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
27. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5747 – Crop Insurance Transparency Act
Sponsors: Reps. Blumenauer (D-OR-03) & Norman (R-SC-05)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would improve transparency in crop insurance by requiring the USDA to
publicly disclose the names of producers and insurers who receive federal crop
insurance subsides and the amount received.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 3 R / 1 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
28. Bill Number & Title: H.R.4800 – Growing Access to Environmental Sustainability
(GATES) Act
Sponsors: Reps. Panetta (D-CA-19) Reps. Duarte (R-CA-13), Caraveo (D-CO-08),
Rouzer (R-NC-07), Costa (D-CA-21), Chuck Edwards (R-NC-11), & Chavez-DeRemer
(R-OR-5)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would reduce barriers that producers face in accessing agricultural
conservation programs by exempting producers that get 75% of their income
from farming or related practices (agri-tourism, direct-to-consumer marketing of
agricultural products, sale of agricultural equipment owned by person or entity,
and other agriculture-related activities, as determined by the Secretary of
Agriculture) from adjusted gross income limitations that are applied in USDA
conservation programs including the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP),
Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), and Conservation
Stewardship Program (CSP).
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 5 R / 5 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release
29. Bill Number & Title: H.R.5973 – Continuous Improvement and Accountability in
Organic Standards Act
Sponsors: Reps. Newhouse (R-WA-04) & Carbajal (D-CA-24)
Bill Summary:
• This bill would amend the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990 to provide a
streamlined and predictable process to review and revise organic standards
implemented by the USDA every 5 years in consultation with the National
Organic Standards Board (NOSB) and the best available environmental and
ecological data, consumer and market data, organic production and handling
practices, organic research, and scientific data.
Committee: HCA
Cosponsors: 3 R / 6 D
Additional Materials:
• Press Release”
IF YOU ARE IN THE US YOU WANT TO BE LOOKING AT THESE BILLS COMING FROM THE CLIMATE CAUCUS because agenda 2030 might be in them. I suppose the swamp the deep state the globalists sometimes have mechanisms to tip their hat.
A US medical doctor on Substack just recently posted that had she Covid vaccinated all of her patients she would have received and additional $1.5 million dollars.
Do you honestly believe for a second that these US representatives understand the inherent complexity ( or cytokine storms ) associated with these farm bills let alone have every read the expert opinions on the baselessness of climate change itself? ( Dr John Clouser-Nobel prize winner; Lindzen-MIT; Koonin-Caltech; Soon-Harvard; Happer-Princeton; Judith Curry; Guus Berkhout-Dutch expert; AND 1200 scientists who signed a recent declaration )
No, what these politicians understand thoroughly is the easy special interest money to help them stay in office at any cost and moral superiority of believing in an imaginary Climate Change.
This is a laundry list of pork projects that exploit climate alarmism. Ironically, most of these initiatives will undermine farming productivity. They are farming bureaucratic climate pork, and they are reaping every wasted US tax dollar they can scrounge. How about this one change to the Farm Bill: eliminate massive subsidies for soil-destroying GMO-dependent monocultures. All else is vanity.....