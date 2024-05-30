the Agenda 2030 might be right here. Those in the US with the capacity to analyze these bills should do so.

RELEASE: Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus Announces Slate of Bills to Include in Upcoming Farm Bill

May 10, 2024

Press Release

“The slate reflects bipartisan initiatives led by members of the Caucus

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Representatives Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-02) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06), co-chairs of the Climate Solutions Caucus, announced the 29 bills Caucus members are championing for inclusion in the upcoming Farm Bill. All 29 bills are bipartisan and are led or co-led by members of the Caucus. Alongside the announced slate of bills, Reps. Garbarino and Houlahan also wrote a letter to House Committee on Agriculture Chair Glenn Thompson (R-PA) and Ranking Member David Scott (D-GA) outlining the importance and impact of including these legislative initiatives.

“As Co-Chairs, we have maintained the Farm Bill as a priority for the Caucus in recognition of the legislation’s role in shaping agricultural policy, supporting farmers, ensuring food security, promoting conservation, and bolstering rural development in the U.S. The effects of climate change are already making significant impacts on agriculture and rural communities. Increased instances of extreme weather events, rising temperatures, shifts in water availability, and growing zones pose serious challenges for both U.S. food production and producers alike. Crop losses, reduced yields, increased input costs, and market volatility impact farm incomes, employment, land values, and food prices across the nation. These challenges require a proactive, integrated approach that promotes resilient agriculture and rural development,”the co-chairs wrote.

Find the full text of the letter and the slate of bipartisan bills here.”

https://climatesolutionscaucus-garbarino.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/climatesolutionscaucus.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/Bipartisan%20Farm%20Bill%20Legislation%20-%20Climate%20Solutions%20Caucus.pdf

BIPARTISAN FARM BILL LEGISLATION

PUT FORWARD BY MEMBERS OF THE CLIMATE SOLUTIONS CAUCUS

Caucus Member names underlined.

SUMMARY: The upcoming Farm Bill presents an opportunity to bolster successful programs

while implementing new initiatives aimed at safeguarding existing agricultural supply chains,

promoting resilient practices, expanding research and conservation, enhancing rural

developmental capacity, and diversifying rural energy options. If included, the 29 bipartisan

pieces of legislation outlined below will ensure the United States’ agricultural industry can

remain fiscally competitive and environmentally sustainable.

1. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 6811 – Natural Climate Solutions Research and Extension

Act of 2023

Sponsors: Co-Chairs Garbarino (NY-02) & Houlahan (PA-06)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would advance sustainable agriculture practices across the United

States by making natural climate solutions a high research and extension priority

at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), unlocking federal funding for

farmers to protect the environment via land management practices that increase

carbon storage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 1 R / 3 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

2. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3815 – Protecting Mushroom Farmers Act

Sponsors: Co-Chair Houlahan (D-PA-06) & Rep. Meuser (R-PA-09)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would require the USDA to conduct a study on the benefits of providing

crop insurance for mushroom farmers, including analyses on various threats to

production, such as inclement weather and pests uniquely harmful to

mushrooms, and their impact on farmers’ ability to grow mushrooms and

maintain profitability.

3 of 11

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 2 R / 1 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

3. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3867 – Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development

Act

Sponsors: Reps. Morelle (D-NY-25), Langworthy (R-NY-23), & Co-Chair Houlahan (DPA-06)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would stop the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly by designating it as a

high-priority research and extension initiative under the National Institute of Food

and Agriculture, which would authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to make

competitive grants available for research projects related to the mitigation of this

invasive species and safeguarding of New York and Pennsylvania’s cash crops.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 15 R / 37 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

4. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3755 – Industrial Hemp Act of 2023

Sponsors: Rep. Rosendale (R-MT-02) & Co-Chair Houlahan (D-PA-06)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would exempt farmers exclusively growing industrial hemp from the

burdensome background checks and costly sampling and testing protocols

required for farmers growing cannabinoid hemp like that used in the extraction of

CBD.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 4 R / 8 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

5. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 1495 – Precision Agriculture Loan Program Act of 2023

Sponsors: Reps. Panetta (D-CA-19) & Feenstra (R-IA-04)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would offer loans up to $500,000 between 3 and 12 years in length at

interest rates of less than 2% and create a list of acceptable precision agriculture

technologies approved by the Farm Service Agency and covered by the USDA.

This funding would also allow farmers to retrofit existing equipment with new

technologies.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 8 R / 10 D

Additional Materials:

4 of 11

• Press Release

6. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3871 – Research for Healthy Soils Act

Sponsors: Reps. Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03) & Young Kim (R-CA-40)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would reauthorize USDA high-priority research and extension initiatives

through 2028 and amend the Food, Agriculture, Conservation, and Trade Act of

1990 to include competitive grants to support research and extension activities

for research on microplastics in land-applied biosolids on farmland

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 3 R / 1 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

7. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3424 – Forest Conservation Easement Program Act of

2023

Sponsors: Reps. Kelly (R-MS-01) & Kuster (D-NH-02)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would help private forest owners protect their land and ensure that

durable wildlife habitats remain healthy for generations by permanently

conserving private forestland through the purchase of development rights from

willing private landowners.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 6 R / 9 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

8. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 6821 – the Healthy Farms Healthy Watersheds Act of

2023

Sponsors: Reps. Kaptur (D-OH-09) & Gallagher (R-WI-08)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would establish a pilot program under the Natural Resources

Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Environmental Quality Incentives Program

(EQIP) to fight harmful algal blooms through a voluntary nutrient runoff

management program in priority watersheds using existing funding.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 1 R / 1 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

5 of 11

9. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5191 – Renewable Energy for U.S. Territories Act

Sponsors: Reps. Lieu (D-CA-36), Plaskett (D-VI), González-Colón (R-PR), & Kilili

Camacho Sablan (D-NMI)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would create a grant program for investments in renewable energy,

energy efficiency, energy storage, smart grids and micro grids projects as well as

training local residents. The grants would be awarded to non-profit organizations

and the Department of Energy's National Laboratories would be authorized to

provide technical assistance.

Committee: HCA, E&C, SST

Cosponsors: 3 R / 2 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

10. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 4351 – Broadband Internet for Small Ports Act

Sponsors: Reps. Plaskett (D-VI) & Carl (R-AL-01)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would help small ports and rural economies nationwide by raising their

priority for federal grants and loans for work to improve broadband coverage.

Committee: HCA, E&C

Cosponsors: 1 R / 1 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

11. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5062 – Specialty Crop Automation and Mechanization

Assistance Act

Sponsors: Reps. Valadao (R-CA-22), Costa (D-CA-21), Panetta (D-CA-19), & LaMalfa (RCA-01)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would make it easier for specialty crop producers to remain competitive

in the face of labor shortages by making expensive automation technology more

accessible to producers. This bill would create a reimbursement-based costshare program which would allow growers and processors to invest more in

these time-and-money-saving technologies.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 2 R / 5 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

12. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5061 – Specialty Crop Domestic Market Promotion and

Development Program Act of 2023

Sponsors: Reps. Valadao (R-CA-22), & Soto (D-FL-09), Costa (D-CA-21), & LaMalfa

6 of 11

Bill Summary:

• This bill would create a program to help specialty crop producers advertise their

products for American markets. It replicates the popular Market Access Program

(MAP) through USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS), aiding specialty

crop producers in successfully entering niche domestic markets.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 2 R / 4 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

13. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 4327 – Converting Our Waste Sustainably (COWS) Act of

2023

Sponsors: Reps. Costa (D-CA-21), Valadao (R-CA-22), & Pingree (D-ME-01)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would establish a new manure management conservation program that

would provide resources for the U.S. livestock industry to modernize

technologies and improve water and air quality.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 4 R / 7 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

14. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 2989 – Save Our Sequoias Act

Sponsors: Reps. Westerman (R-AR-04) & Peters (D-CA-50), Costa (D-CA-21), Valadao

(R-CA-22), Panetta (D-CA-19), McClintock (R-CA-05), and Garamendi (D-CA-08).

Bill Summary:

• This bill would give land managers the emergency tools and resources to save

the iconic giant sequoia and reduce the severity of wildfires that contribute to

climate change by enhancing federal, state, tribal and local coordination,

implementing assessments, expedite environmental consultations, and

establishing a comprehensive reforestation strategy.

Committee: HCA, HNR

Cosponsors: 30 R / 26 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

15. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 6690 – Dairy Disaster Assistance Act

Sponsors: Rep. Valadao (R-CA-22)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would ensure that dairy producers impacted by California’s historic

storms can access emergency assistance by amending the Commodity Credit

7 of 11

Corporation Charter Act to authorize the use of Commodity Credit Corporation

(CCC) funds for emergency assistance to dairy producers in the case of livestock

relocation and feed crop losses due to natural disasters.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 1 R / 1 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

16. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 3389 – Emergency Wildfire Fighting Technology Act of

2023

Sponsors: Reps. Valadao (R-CA-22) & Costa (D-CA-21)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would dramatically increase the number of available airlift assets for

wildfire emergencies by updating deployment protocols for Containerized Aerial

Fire Fighting Systems (CAFFS).

Committee: HCA, HNR

Cosponsors: 7 R / 2 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

17. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 4018 – Headwaters Protection Act of 2023

Sponsors: Reps. Costa (D-CA-21) & Valadao (R-CA-22)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would increase investment to improve the health of watersheds and

ensure private investments benefit downstream communities by reauthorizing the

Water Source Protection Program (WSPP) at $30 million over four years,

expanding the list of eligible lands and entities, reducing the non-federal match

requirement from 50% to 20%, removing duplicative application materials, and

focusing program funding on aquatic-focused efforts.

Committee: HCA, HNR

Cosponsors: 2 R / 5 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

18. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 4308 – Smoke Exposure Crop Insurance Act of 2023

Sponsors: Reps. Mike Thompson (D-CA-04) & Newhouse (R-WAS-04)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would address the escalating impacts of wildfire by directing the USDA

and Federal Crop Insurance Corporation to research the effect of smoke on

crops and develop more precise insurance policies to help farmers address

smoke damage to crops.

8 of 11

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 2 R / 9 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

19. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5922 – CROP For Farming Act

Sponsors: Reps. Lawler (R-NY-17) & Slotkin (D-MI-07)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would prioritize payments from the Environmental Quality Incentives

Program (EQIP) to farm efforts that reduce nitrous oxide and methane emissions

and store carbon in soil and plants.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 1 R / 1 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

20. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 1473 – Targeting and Offsetting Existing Illegal

Contaminants Act

Sponsors: Reps. Peters (D-CA-50) & LaMalfa (R-CA-01)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would address the environmental damage caused by banned pesticides

on public lands and ensure those who illegally grow cannabis on federal property

using them are subject to stricter criminal penalties by authorizing $250 million

over five years for the Forest Service to use Superfund toxic waste remediation

authorities to address environmental damages and raising criminal penalties for

banned pesticides use in illegal cannabis cultivation to a maximum of 20 years in

prison and $250,000 in criminal fines, establishing parity with the criminal

penalties for smuggling banned pesticides into the U.S.

Committee: HCA, HNR, HB

Cosponsors: 1 R / 1 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

21. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5160 – Advancing Research on Agricultural Climate

Impacts Act

Sponsors: Reps. Sorensen (D-IL-17) & Lawler (R-NY-17)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would support farmers in combatting extreme weather through improved

tracking of farmers’ conservation efforts by directing investment in the USDA to

develop a standardized method of directly measuring soil carbon and supply

producers with technical assistance to conduct voluntary soil carbon monitoring.

Committee: HCA

9 of 11

Cosponsors: 1 R / 2 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

22. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 4235 – Wildfire Technology Demonstration, Evaluation,

Modernization, and Optimization (DEMO) Act

Sponsors: Reps. Young Kim (R-CA-40) & Crow (D-CO-06)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would direct the USDA and DOI to jointly develop a 4-year pilot program

allowing private entities to partner with federal land management agencies to test

wildfire technologies alongside ongoing hazardous fuels mitigation activities and

training.

Committee: HCA, HNR

Cosponsors: 8 R / 3 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

23. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5657 – NO TIME TO Waste Act

Sponsors: Reps. Pingree (D-ME-01) & Lawler (R-NY-17)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would help reduce food waste by establishing an Office of Food Loss

and Waste in the USDA, providing technical support to food recovery

organizations, creating a Food Recovery and Distribution Infrastructure Support

and Coordination Block Grant Program to develop food recovery infrastructure

and innovative food distribution models, authorizing an interagency collaboration

on food loss and waste across the U.S. government, expanding grant eligibility

through the Community Composting and Food Waste Reduction (CCFWR)

program, and initiating a national food waste education and public awareness

campaign.

Committee: HCA, HOA

Cosponsors: 2 R / 3 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

24. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 1459 – PRECISE Act

Sponsors: Reps. Hinson (R-IA-02), Panetta (D-CA-19), Finstad (R-MN-01), & Craig (DMN-02)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would expand farmers' access to precision agriculture tools by

incentivizing private sector financing through existing USDA programs like the

Conservation Loan and Guaranteed Loan Programs and increasing cost share

10 of 11

and practice payments under EQIP and CSP for the purchase of precision

agriculture technology.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 8 R / 10 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

25. Bill Number & Title: H.R.1472 – Plant Biostimulant Act

Sponsors: Reps. Panetta (D-CA-19) & Baird (R-IN-04)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would direct the USDA and EPA to coordinate on creating a

standardized process for approving commercial plant biostimulant use with the

goal of developing a consistent and predictable path to market for plant

biostimulants, and require more federal research on the technology's benefits for

soil health.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 6 R / 7 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

26. Bill Number & Title: H.R.2385 – ACE Agriculture Act

Sponsors: Reps. Panetta (D-CA-19) & Feenstra (R-IA-04)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would bolster the agricultural leadership of the United States, strengthen

American and global food supplies, and help producers tackle pressing

agricultural challenges from pathogens and pests, high fertilizer prices, drought,

poor soil health, and extreme weather by doubling the authorization of the

existing program from $50 million to $100 million and expanding the program to

address animal and plant pathogens and pests and include projects that help

farmers and ranchers use less water; enhance soil health; and mitigate, reduce,

and/or sequester greenhouse gas emissions from farms and ranches.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 3 R / 13 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

27. Bill Number & Title: H.R. 5747 – Crop Insurance Transparency Act

Sponsors: Reps. Blumenauer (D-OR-03) & Norman (R-SC-05)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would improve transparency in crop insurance by requiring the USDA to

publicly disclose the names of producers and insurers who receive federal crop

insurance subsides and the amount received.

11 of 11

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 3 R / 1 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

28. Bill Number & Title: H.R.4800 – Growing Access to Environmental Sustainability

(GATES) Act

Sponsors: Reps. Panetta (D-CA-19) Reps. Duarte (R-CA-13), Caraveo (D-CO-08),

Rouzer (R-NC-07), Costa (D-CA-21), Chuck Edwards (R-NC-11), & Chavez-DeRemer

(R-OR-5)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would reduce barriers that producers face in accessing agricultural

conservation programs by exempting producers that get 75% of their income

from farming or related practices (agri-tourism, direct-to-consumer marketing of

agricultural products, sale of agricultural equipment owned by person or entity,

and other agriculture-related activities, as determined by the Secretary of

Agriculture) from adjusted gross income limitations that are applied in USDA

conservation programs including the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP),

Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), and Conservation

Stewardship Program (CSP).

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 5 R / 5 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release

29. Bill Number & Title: H.R.5973 – Continuous Improvement and Accountability in

Organic Standards Act

Sponsors: Reps. Newhouse (R-WA-04) & Carbajal (D-CA-24)

Bill Summary:

• This bill would amend the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990 to provide a

streamlined and predictable process to review and revise organic standards

implemented by the USDA every 5 years in consultation with the National

Organic Standards Board (NOSB) and the best available environmental and

ecological data, consumer and market data, organic production and handling

practices, organic research, and scientific data.

Committee: HCA

Cosponsors: 3 R / 6 D

Additional Materials:

• Press Release”

IF YOU ARE IN THE US YOU WANT TO BE LOOKING AT THESE BILLS COMING FROM THE CLIMATE CAUCUS because agenda 2030 might be in them. I suppose the swamp the deep state the globalists sometimes have mechanisms to tip their hat.

Leave a comment

Share