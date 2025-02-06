Climate is being linked to ‘weather disasters’ and ‘farting cows’, and ‘racism’ and ‘health’ and targeting the LGBTQUIAA and now Climate is linked to military security and the war in Ukraine. It must be so. They say it is so.
Unquestionably! LOL
Thanks, LawyerLisa.
The WHO plan for One Health. Meaning they can call a pandemic on anything and n the woke agenda. I read a post around the time Trump was elected, a very quiet press release where one health was legislated into US health agenda. I wonder how many other countries have done likewise.