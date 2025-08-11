If you think the 3 percent of co2 emissions made by humans and human activity are responsible for climate change.

Explain how the 97 percent of co2 emissions not caused by mankind do not cause climate change.

Perspective is everything.

We are using our tax dollars to fund communism. Our UN BIS CCP loyal leaders are in democracy-drag.

Green policies are what a 1950s man would call acts of war against energy and economy.

That's it. And it's so smart you use the tax dollars to fund the war against their own societies. Criminals in office if they are globalists with globalist pursuits.

Tyranny is trumpeting it's success over mankind.

I believe the new monetary system will be a carbon unit to justify your carbon budget, your mandated carbon abortion, your carbon use by date.

Your right to kill the baby will be the governments in a hot climate DEW fire minute.

like Carney asked in his book values. Maybe we need a lottery for reproduction. Oh.

well dumbasses. Sorry I'm told at these bioweapon times I'm supposed to remain at all times non offensive.

well dumbasses.

What happens if you do it non same sex. And you get pregnant the old fashion way and you didn't get the right scratch and win the right to have a baby.

what happens then.

well dumbass. The abortion rights to kill are the governments.

Tell me again what non adams apple women on the left championed for perinatal abortion. That is afterbirth abortion.

None. Its for a program so sinister you need to take all guns first.

Abortion in the first 4 months maybe 5 can be hidden.

The rights to kill if they become the governments have to surpass nondetection time.

Sure its a woman's right.

Read my chapter Attali to Harari in World on Mute my new book.

All our new RIGHTS are the rights to kill, rights to sterilize without consequences, rights to die at a the end of a government needle ( euthanasia). And none of that looks the teensy bit strange to you? we are broke. But we fund those always.

See my book for a controversial look at woke issues and the how, what and why of deep state speech control.

We do need to support our strong voices.

