Totalitarianism with the biggest PR budget ever.

zero personal vehicles BY 2030. no internal combustion and no EV.

It is a bait and switch based on keeping the population in a state of impending terrorism.

IT IS DEFCON ENVIRONMENTALISM.

evidence OF CLIMATE CHANGE (LITERALLY NON-STATIC CLIMATE) is oddly supposed to be EVIDENCED by way of ‘Extreme Weather Events’. So the weather is now evidence of frightening climate change.

aka what we formerly thought of as ‘ACTS OF GOD’. is now evidence of the thing we need to be afraid of in order to hand everything over to someone else and never get it back.

NO TRAVEL FOR YOU PEASANT

“The North Wind and the Sun had a quarrel about which of them was the stronger. While they were disputing with much heat and bluster, a Traveler passed along the road wrapped in a cloak.

“Let us agree,” said the Sun, “that he is the stronger who can strip that Traveler of his cloak.”

“Very well,” growled the North Wind, and at once sent a cold, howling blast against the Traveler.

With the first gust of wind the ends of the cloak whipped about the Traveler’s body. But he immediately wrapped it closely around him, and the harder the Wind blew, the tighter he held it to him. The North Wind tore angrily at the cloak, but all his efforts were in vain.

Then the Sun began to shine. At first his beams were gentle, and in the pleasant warmth after the bitter cold of the North Wind, the Traveler unfastened his cloak and let it hang loosely from his shoulders. The Sun’s rays grew warmer and warmer. The man took off his cap and mopped his brow. At last he became so heated that he pulled off his cloak, and, to escape the blazing sunshine, threw himself down in the welcome shade of a tree by the roadside.

Moral

Gentleness and kind persuasion win where force and bluster fail.

Eliot/Jacobs Version

The Wind and the Sun were disputing which was the stronger. Suddenly they saw a traveller coming down the road, and the Sun said: “I see a way to decide our dispute. Whichever of us can cause that traveller to take off his cloak shall be regarded as the stronger. You begin.”

So the Sun retired behind a cloud, and the Wind began to blow as hard as it could upon the traveller. But the harder he blew the more closely did the traveller wrap his cloak round him, till at last the Wind had to give up in despair. Then the Sun came out and shone in all his glory upon the traveller, who soon found it too hot to walk with his cloak on.

A DISPUTE once arose betwixt the North-wind and the Sun, about the superiority of their power; and they agreed to try their strength upon a traveller, which should be able to get his cloak off first. The North-wind began, and blew a very cold blast, accompanied with a sharp. driving shower. But this, and whatever else he could do, instead of making the man quit his cloak, obliged him to gird it about his body as close as possible. Next came the Sun; who breaking out from a thick watery cloud, drove away the cold vapors from the sky, and darted his warm sultry beams upon the head of the poor weather-beaten traveller. The man growing faint with the heat, and unable to endure it any longer, first throws off his heavy cloak, and then flies for protection to the shade of a neighbouring grove.

THE APPLICATION

There is something in the temper of man so averse to severe and boisterous treatment, that he who endeavours to carry his point that way, instead of prevailing, generally leaves the mind of him, whom he has thus attempted, in a more confirmed and obstinate situation, than he found it at first. Bitter words and hard usage freeze the heart into a kind of obduracy, which mild persuasion and gentle language only can dissolve and soften. Persecution has always fixed and rivetted those opinions which it was intended to dispel; and some discerning men have attributed the quick growth of Christianity, in a great measure, to the rough and barbarous reception which its first teachers met within the world. The same may have been observed of our reformation: the blood of the martyrs was the manure which produced the great protestant crop, on which the church of England has subsisted ever since. Providence, which always makes use of the most natural means to attain its purpose, has thought fit to establish the purest religion by this method: the consideration of which may give a proper check to those who are continually endeavouring to root out errors by that very management, which so infallibly fixes and implants all opinions, as well erroneous as orthodox. When an opinion is so violently attacked, it raises an attention in the persecuted party, and gives an alarm to their vanity, by making them think that worth defending and keeping, at the hazard of their lives, which perhaps, otherwise, they would only have admired a while for the sake of its novelty, and afterwards resigned of their own accord. In short, a fierce turbulent opposition, like the north-wind, only serves to make a man wrap up his notions more closely about him; but we know not what a kind, warm, sun-shiny behaviour, rightly applied, would not be able to effect.”

If you examine the End Oil, Jail all dissent, No more beef for you crew, I’d say they are taking the ‘storm’ version or route to jailing everyone in open air prisons.

I wonder what Aesop would have thought.

Who Was Aesop?

'“Aesop was a Greek Fabulist and former slave credited with inventing the genre we now call fables…Aesop always starts out as a slave. There were two types of slaves in ancient Greece, those born into slavery (dolos) and those who had been captured and forced into slavery (andrapodon). There is some dispute regarding which category Aesop fell into. Herodotus suggests the latter, claiming that Aesop only became a slave after being captured as a prisoner of war in Thrace alongside the notorious courtesan Rhodopids.

Other sources presume that he was born into slavery. Aesop was first owned by a philosopher named Xanthus and then by a man named Iadmon. According to Herodotus, Aesop was eventually freed by Idamon as a reward for his remarkable intelligence and wit. However, there is a competing version of the life of Aesop where, he is freed by Xanuthus, not Iadmon. Regardless of who gave him his freedom, what he did to obtain his liberty stays the same in all versions.”

A slave you say? It seems slavery predates our ability to parse it and provide it’s meaning. Slavery is morally wrong. THE END. It is also wrong when it is done because of ‘ non-static weather’. Here is the net zero slave diet. Aesop might have had meat and milk more than 0kg per person per year allocation.

His fable would suggest he knew of ‘extreme weather events”! Could that even be possible. They are only circa 2020 the proof of Climate change. What were they proof of before?

How could Aeosop know the sun could get so hot or the wind and the storms blow so violently. Clearly he implies weather could be violent. He finds from that a source of morality tand used to impart wisdom.

Now instead the weather is the reason for smart city infrastructure limiting our possibilities. Much like Greek slavery of old. But instead of a master, we have ai to serve who.. Tri-lateral commission?

“From mapping, to wireless sighting engineering and permitting, Adtell can help your city navigate the increasing volume being generated by carrier network expansion.

What makes a City Smart? The end picture is still not clear, though the results will be as numerous and diverse as the cities themselves. No matter what path each city takes in choosing what will make it Smart, they will all have one thing in common, infrastructure.

Smart City Infrastructure (SCI) includes Utility right of way (ROW), Fiber optics communications, wireless radios, street lights, traffic control devices, cameras, street furniture and a variety of sensors. Not all this infrastructure will be owned by the city. It will include a leased assets and circuits.

Smart Cities and those operating Smart Campus environments have needs for Engineering and Mapping of Subsurface Utilities, Coordination and Facilitation of Partnerships with potential private-sector partners, Systems Integration, Fiber consulting, engineering, construction, splicing and audit and testing.

Additionally, with the increase in permitting requests, Adtell can supplement your staff to assist with permitting, engineering and project management for wireless sighting, fiber integration, mapping, design and aesthetics review and site walkouts, project oversight and ensuring adherence to standards and documentation requirements.” https://adtellintegration.com/smart-cities-infrastructure/

I wonder what Aesop would make of a world policed by algorithm, and limiting the human spirit from the get go.

I really wonder and I intend to read more of Aesop’s fables.

