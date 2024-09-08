Justin Trudeau , Tim Houston and 33 others named in class action law suit

Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Podcast

https://rumble.com/v555xcx-justin-trudeau-tim-houston-and-32-others-named-in-class-action-law-suit.html

PodcastsGloriane BlaisTony LohnesNova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Board PodcastPublic Health LawWEFChinaUnited NationsVaccinesPfizer

In the Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Board Gloriane Blais joins Tony Lohnes live on Facebook. My apologizes our rumble feed was not working. In today's podcast Gloriane talks about the 3 court cases she filed.

https://app.docurium.ca/d/70524eba455545f99921/files/?p=%2FApplication%20for%20authorization%20Class%20Action%20AMENDED.pdf

https://app.docurium.ca/d/3a968e8bc095470cb4ad/files/?p=%2F1_Brief%2C%20English%20version%20NO%20LEGAL%20VALUE.pdf

https://app.docurium.ca/d/925c761f0f5b4782bdd4/

If anyone has more links and information on this class action please share.

