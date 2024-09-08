Justin Trudeau , Tim Houston and 33 others named in class action law suit
In the Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Board Gloriane Blais joins Tony Lohnes live on Facebook. My apologizes our rumble feed was not working. In today's podcast Gloriane talks about the 3 court cases she filed.
If anyone has more links and information on this class action please share.
Lot of what is happening is explained here..... this is easy to understand which makes it brilliant.
The Highest-Level Operatives Are Using Compartmentalization
... and nobody seems to notice
