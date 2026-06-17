Trigger Warning if you are progenocide. Do not watch uber globalist get a takedown.

FYI for nonmillenials, this is called NOTICING.

But did you know who I think her Daddy was?

Own nothing and be HAPPY. Synonyms for happy.

Gay.

Yay.

Is Chrystia Freedland wef daughter of Klaus and Hilde Shwaab. See for yourself

Read below in this stack.

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/some-totalitarian-wef-maxwell-epstein

Here is Chrystia

here is Chrystia again.

No that is Hilde Schwab.

Mason illuminati wef occult nazism a tight knot of enigma.

Now. Which craftsmen were opposed to the gospel? Those that made idols to the goddess Diana. They had a financial motivatios and firm resistance to Christ.

The craft.

The men of the craft.

Acts 19

“24For a certain man named Demetrius, a silversmith, which made silver shrines for Diana, brought no small gain unto the craftsmen;

25 Whom he called together with the workmen of like occupation, and said, Sirs, ye know that by this craft we have our wealth.

26 Moreover ye see and hear, that not alone at Ephesus, but almost throughout all Asia, this Paul hath persuaded and turned away much people, saying that they be no gods, which are made with hands:

27 So that not only this our craft is in danger to be set at nought; but also that the temple of the great goddess Diana should be despised, and her magnificence should be destroyed, whom all Asia and the world worshippeth.

28 And when they heard these sayings, they were full of wrath, and cried out, saying, Great is Diana of the Ephesians.”

Other Names for the Goddess Diana. Know her symbols. Has much changed.

+14

As the Roman goddess of the hunt, the moon, and nature , Diana shares her mythological identity with several other names, Greek equivalents, and specific religious epithets. [1, 2]

The most common alternative names for the goddess Diana include:

Artemis: Her exact Greek equivalent. Artemis is the Greek goddess of the hunt, wilderness, and wild animals. [1, 2]

Luna: The ancient Roman personification of the moon. Diana heavily absorbed this lunar aspect in later Roman literature. [1, 2]

Cynthia: A common poetic name for Diana (and Artemis), derived from her mythological birthplace on Mount Cynthus. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Hecate: A Greek goddess of magic, crossroads, and the underworld. Diana was often conflated with Hecate in the concept of a “triple goddess” representing the moon’s phases. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Trivia: The Roman counterpart to Hecate. It translates to “of the three roads” (referring to three-way crossroads) and was frequently used as an epithet for Diana. [1, 2, 3]

Specific Roman Epithets

In ancient Rome, Diana was often invoked by different titles depending on the specific domain she was representing:

Diana Nemorensis: “Diana of the Grove.” This refers to her original, sacred woodland sanctuary near Lake Nemi.

Diana Lucina / Lucifera : !!!!!!!! Titles used when she acted as a protector of childbirth and a bringer of light.

Triformis: A Latin term used to describe her three-fold nature (Moon, Huntress, and Underworld/Hecate). [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Diana is Luceferian with a trinity component.

What are these occult luciferian symbols?

The deer is the new Christmas decoration.

Well

Think.

Per google The word “kid” was first used as slang for a young human in the late 16th century (around 1590–1600). However, it remained a heavily informal, almost derogatory term for centuries. It wasn’t until the 19th century (the 1800s) that “kid” became common in familiar, everyday speech as a direct synonym for “child”.For context, the transition breaks down in a few distinct phases:1590s: “Kid” originally referred to a baby goat. English speakers began using it as slang for a young child, much like how people might casually say “cub” or “tike” today.1700s–1800s: The concept of “childhood” as a distinct, protected phase of life started to emerge. As societal views shifted away from treating children as “miniature adults,” the informal word “kid” became much more widely used by the general public.20th Century to Present: By the mid-to-late 1900s, the term lost all of its crude undertones. Today, “kids” is used universally in casual, educational, and professional contexts, while “children” is often reserved for more formal or legal settings.

Kids. Goats. Epstein files. Same people of the occult in our religions and power structures. Never call children kids. Goats.

Scape goat.

Key Civilizations and Practices

Carthage: The ancient Phoenician colony of Carthage practiced child sacrifice, dedicating infants to deities like Baal Hammon and Tanit. Archaeologists have excavated thousands of urns containing cremated infant and child remains at sacrificial areas known as tophets, often accompanied by stone inscriptions. [1, 2]

The Aztecs: Aztec priests frequently sacrificed children to Tlaloc, the god of rain and fertility. They believed that the children’s tears were a necessary omen to bring rainfall. Priests would make the children cry on the way to immolation, and remains have been discovered at the Great Pyramid of Tenochtitlan. [1]

The Incas: Known as qhapaq hucha, this Inca ritual involved sacrificing physically perfect children in response to major natural events, or to consecrate new territory. Children were led up high Andean peaks, given intoxicating drinks, and left to die from exposure and hypothermia. [1]

The Chimu: In the coastal region of Peru, the Chimu civilization engaged in massive child-sacrifice rituals, such as the one discovered at Huanchaquito-Las Llamas, where over 220 sacrificed children and young llamas were interred to appease angry weather or rain deities. [1, 2]

The Maya: Archaeological evidence from sites like Chichén Itzá and Comalcalco reveals that the Maya occasionally sacrificed young children, often as offerings to rain deities or for the ritual consecration of temples.

The cross and Bible is hate while the occult goes on. Unabatted. Unaccused.

Oh wait the first video was an accusation.

Global Peace. Peace is a coded word. It does not mean the cessation of war. It means the end of Christians ✝️.

The broken upside down cross. ✌ ☮

There's 189 countries. How many are making wars of aggressions. How many have instituted aipac franchises. How many countries on the entire planet can you not criticize.

1/189 × 2/189 x 1/189 = as a percentage of naturally occurring.

0.00003 per cent probability that is naturally occurring.

We hear the Bible is hate speech. The Talmud is kosher though. Most of my Jewish friends I hope are disgusted not because the exposure but because religious fanatics have written hateful things known as morality.

Ww2.

The steeple on the church.

The Ukraine War is a meaT grinder of Russian orthodox Christians killing Ukrainian orthodox Christians, disguised as a geopolitical event.

Orchestrated genocide.

When did Trump say all countries have to increase defence spending.

Food chain reaction game played by podesta pefo pizza accused podesta et al plotted environmental disasters ( ya they all happened) world migration into eu, North America Australia and New Zealand ( happened) price of oil and food ( happened). Plots world famine 2028 and unconscionable world war.

Meat grinder.

But you cannot criticize one country.

Own all sides. make everyone hate and fight. Call planned demolition incompetence.

Learn what chabadniks pray 3 x a day. To blott Christians and Jewish dissent from the book of life.

All because Christians and fyi Muslims believe Jesus Christ was the Messiah.

LawyerLisa’s Substack

Read distraction-free on Substack

Warning Christians worldwide.

Lawyerlisa

Mar 17, 2026

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Why should you learn the Noahide laws imposed by the chabad movement?

Why should law be imposed by one cult on the world.

Ask yourself- do you have a place at all in the world where noahide laws are imposed.

This prayer is said 3 times a day by chabad hasidics.

“For the apostates let there be no hope. And let the arrogant government be speedily uprooted in our days. Let the noẓerim and the minim be destroyed in a moment. And let them be blotted out of the Book of Life and not be inscribed together with the righteous. Blessed art thou, O Lord, who humblest the arrogant” (Schechter).

Minim” (singular: min) refers to Jewish sectarians or heretics in Talmudic literature, often indicating those who separated from the community, such as Gnostics, early Judæo-Christians, or Nazarenes

Noẓerim (Hebrew: נוֹצְרִים, “Nazarenes” or “Christians”) i

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/birkat-ha-minim

But you never heard of them.

Chabad-Lubavitch operates via a decentralized financial model, relying on a vast network of hundreds of wealthy private donors and corporate leaders rather than a single, centrally pooled fund. The movement raises an estimated $1 billion annually across its outposts, with individual Chabad houses acting as financially independent franchises. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Oh the WEXNER FOUNDATION. YOU MEAN THE GUY WHO FUNDED EPSTEIN.

oh vey. Look you cannot criticize the movers and shakers?

Ok add the probability of one country being connected to epstein maxwell mossad.

You know it must be prosemitism that this is happening under the veil of thou shalt not discuss.

the wef and the UN supported Trump’s peace board.

Messiah. Sounds like world tyranny, that the winning team should reflect on. It only survives by totalitarian watching surveillance. You understand once you eliminate the quote unsuited dissent. The spirit of hatred moves to the next dissent.

If you reject ethno supremacy as a jew it is time to stand up.

I believe heartily in the Jewish dissent. For one I am working with them today. But for the most important reason? Jesus was the best Jewish dissent I ever met. ( sic). The Jewish dissent gave us Christianity. Religions are perverted. Christ and the Word of God are not.

Bill c-9 is a noahide law.

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