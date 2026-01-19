And!!! And!! First order of business is to conduct an interview with the Jerusalem Post.

DID YOU KNOW ABOUT THE COMING OF THE GREAT MOSSIOCH PRESS CONFERENCE

I just can't stop laughing.

He gets the star of David for this speech or his willingness to utter this depravity outloud or who knows.

Who thinks this is a legit coming or return of Christ? Bishop knows. He gets the star of David award for knowing.

Christ comes down and conducts a press conference with the JerusalemPost. Also gets a star of David from someone in award ceremony????

It’s Jesus. But not his second coming.

This is Christian zionism?

Who is going to play the part of Jesus for the Zionist Christians?

Will it be Charlie Kirk.

And do you think he will be transgender?

That my friends sums up Christian zionism. I think they just dug the grave on that movement. Share widely. It's not God constructing the “return”. .I mean first arrival of Jesus. Do you see men are creating a character of Jesus.

Its a bunch one one world government proponents who have zero faith in God.

Well if Jesus wants a star of David statue, and an interview that bbc can't come to?

This guy thinks he's so clever and can just blah blah blah and be accepted.

NO WONDER BILL C-9 WANTS THE BIBLE. Better get one (NOT NIV). Read the New Testament my Jewish friends before the new comic book avatar Jesus shows up and outlaws it. Anyone who doubts they will do this is a fool. So get and read the new testament now so you know the avatar from the real thing.

I'm going back to laughing. What a chump.

