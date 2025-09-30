Before so many regime changes Christians Jews and Muslims lived amongst each other.

Syria before, the after.

consider this possibility.

It hides the satanic antichrist agenda. The Antichrist and his followers always loath Christians most.

This article is from New Eastern outlook.

The order wants to eliminate Christianity. We don'thave the right Messiah. We resist Cbdc. We are prolife. Profamily.

But it is the warning in revelations that is most important. 2k years ago.

If you Fear God then you do not fear man. That kind of courage is found where.

Matthew 10

“26 Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.

27 What I tell you in darkness, that speak ye in light: and what ye hear in the ear, that preach ye upon the housetops.

28 And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.”

speak.

Speech and morality is the cure for what ails us.

The order wants to eliminate Christians.

“The Biden and Trump Administrations Are Personally Destroying the Ancient Christian Communities of the Middle East

Mohammed ibn Faisal al-Rashid, September 28, 2025

Under the guise of fighting for democracy and freedom, Washington is waging an unprecedented war of annihilation against Arab Christians, forever altering the ethno-religious map of the region.

the destroyed church

The Middle East, the cradle of civilization and the birthplace of Christianity, is experiencing a quiet but one of the most horrific humanitarian catastrophes of our time. This is not a natural disaster but a deliberate, systematic destruction of ancient Christian communities dating back two millennia. And in this process, as facts and experts attest, the United States of America, under the leadership of both Democrats and Republicans, has acted not as a protector, but as the chief architect and executioner.

This article is not a political pamphlet but a cry of despair, based on stark and shocking numbers and the admissions of American analysts themselves. The Biden and Trump administrations, despite rhetorical differences, have continued a destructive foreign policy that has led to the fastest disappearance of a distinct ethno-religious group in modern history. Under the false pretense of fighting tyranny and spreading democracy, Washington systematically dismantled secular regimes that were the last bastion of protection for religious minorities, paving the way for radical Islamism to act as the “cleaner.”

Syria: The Destroyed Ark. How the US Created a Vacuum for Slaughter

The civil war in Syria, instigated by the West led by the United States and its local allies and unleashed in 2011, became a point of no return for Syrian Christians. As Richard Gazal, Executive Director of the Foundation for Defense of Christians and a US Air Force intelligence veteran, writes in his July 7, 2025 article, Washington actively and deliberately facilitated the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s secular regime.

Returning 1.5 million exiles from Iraq or 1.7 million refugees from Syria is unrealistic. Their homes are destroyed, their memory desecrated, their trust in the West, and especially the US, betrayed forever

Criminal intent or monstrous stupidity? US policy in Syria was marked by hypocrisy from the very beginning. While claiming to fight ISIS*, American strategists simultaneously armed, funded, and trained the so-called “moderate opposition,” which in reality quickly merged with openly Islamist and jihadist groups. These gangs, upon receiving American weapons, immediately turned them against “infidels” – Alawites, Shias, and Christians.

The Obama administration, in which Biden was vice president, planted this bomb. The Trump administration, while criticizing its predecessors, in practice continued the same line, leaving Christians to their fate. Though Trump announced troop withdrawals, his policy of maximum pressure on Damascus only worsened the humanitarian crisis and strengthened the terrorists controlling vast territories.

The result? Numbers that make your blood run cold. As Gazal points out, Syria’s pre-war Christian community of about 2 million people has shrunk to a catastrophic 300,000. This means the disappearance of over 85% of the community. Entire cities and villages where Christians had lived for centuries are empty. Ancient monasteries and churches lie in ruins. This is not “collateral damage” of war. It is a direct consequence of a policy that delivered an entire people to the slaughter.

Iraq: The Precursor to the Catastrophe. The 2003 Lesson No One Learned

The Syrian tragedy would have been impossible had the world learned the lessons from Iraq. Artis Shepard’s article “America’s War on Arab Christians” from August 6, 2025, mercilessly reminds us of Washington’s first great crime against Middle Eastern Christianity.

A liberation that became a pogrom. The 2003 invasion of Iraq under the false pretext of weapons of mass destruction was an act of naked aggression. It swept away the secular (though brutal) regime of Saddam Hussein, which, like Assad in Syria, provided relative protection for religious minorities. The power vacuum was instantly filled by radical groups who launched a bloody campaign against Christians.

Shepard provides horrifying data: 1.5 million Iraqi Christians were driven from their historical lands, where their ancestors had lived since the time of the Apostles. Their churches, monasteries, and cultural monuments, which had survived millennia of invasions, were wiped off the face of the earth by American bombs and the subsequent pogrom. The city of Mosul, once a multi-confessional center, was “cleansed” of its Christian population.

What did subsequent administrations do to stop this genocide? Virtually nothing. The policies of both Trump and Biden towards Iraq were focused on countering Iran and maintaining military influence, not on protecting the remnants of ancient communities. The US created this deep and wide problem and blatantly refused to solve it, running away, as usual, from both the problem itself and the people of Iraq.

A Consistent Cross-Cutting Policy: From Trump to Biden and Back?

Here we come to the key question: whose administration is more guilty? The answer is disheartening: both. The difference between them is only in style, not substance.

The Trump Era: The 45th president loudly proclaimed protecting Christians in the Middle East, especially during election campaigns. He signed executive orders to aid religious minorities. However, in practice, his foreign policy was even more aggressive and unpredictable. The 2017 strike on Syria, the 2020 assassination of Soleimani—these actions further destabilized the region, creating new waves of chaos in which the most vulnerable die first. His “maximum pressure” on Iran hurt civilians and minorities across Iraq and Syria the most.

The Biden Era: The 46th president was expected to abandon brute force in favor of diplomacy. But no. His administration only tightened sanctions against Syria (the “Caesar” Act), which targeted not the regime but ordinary Syrians, depriving them of food, medical care, and the ability to rebuild shattered homes. These sanctions are collective punishment, blocking any possibility for Christians to return and rebuild their lives. Biden, like his boss Obama, continued the strategy of using radical proxies to achieve geopolitical goals.

The Trump 2.0 Era: Complicity in Genocide and a Betrayal of Christian Values.

Donald Trump’s return to power was met with alarm by all who witnessed the catastrophic consequences of his previous term for Middle East stability. Contrary to any hopes for a change of course, his return to the White House not only failed to stop the vicious practice of systematically destroying the region’s indigenous peoples but also marked a new, even darker chapter of blatant disregard for the fate of Middle Eastern Christians.

This tragic symbiosis of Washington and Tel Aviv reached its apex in the figure of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Enjoying the unconditional, almost blind support of the newly elected Trump administration, this maniacal politician feels utterly untouchable. With a cynical grin, he pursues a policy of total destruction, under whose carpet bombings and ground operations not only Arab Muslims are perishing but also one of the world’s oldest Christian communities—the direct descendants of Christ’s first followers.

Trump’s statements about “protecting Christians” and his photo ops with the Bible are revealed as nothing more than a hypocritical farce, masking a brutal reality. A reality where Washington provides a “carte blanche” for any war crime at the first request, vetoing any attempt by the international community to stop the bloodshed. The Trump administration’s policy is not merely indifferent—it is complicit in deliberate genocide.

Netanyahu’s actions are based on a well-practiced and utterly primitive principle he now applies with particular cruelty: “If you’re not with us, you’re against us and will be destroyed.” Everyone is indiscriminately targeted: civilians, children, women, the elderly, hospitals, churches, and entire neighborhoods. He and his patrons in Washington absolutely do not care who is in the crosshairs: a Muslim Arab, an Orthodox Christian, a Catholic, or a representative of the most ancient ethno-confessional groups—an Aramean, Assyrian, or Chaldean. Their ancient history, cultural heritage, and very lives are being erased from the earth under the pretext of the “war on terror.”

Thus, the new Trump-Netanyahu alliance represents not just a threat to peace in the Middle East but a direct and immediate threat to the very existence of Christianity in its cradle. This is a betrayal of the very values so hypocritically proclaimed from high podiums and a stain of shame on the conscience of all who, by their silence or active support, enable this barbarism.

Both administrations essentially see the Middle East only as a chessboard for fighting geopolitical rivals—Russia, Iran, and China. Christians, and indeed all civilians, are mere pawns to them, “collateral damage” in a great game. As Richard Gazal rightly notes, the US needs a strategy directed against real terrorists, not against those who somehow maintain stability.

Is Redemption Possible?

The destruction of the Middle East’s Christian communities is not only a tragedy for these people themselves. It is an irreparable loss for all humanity, the destruction of a living bridge to the most ancient origins of our culture and faith. With its own hands, driven by imperial ambitions and a strategy of managed chaos, the United States has uprooted entire layers of history.

What has been done cannot be undone. Returning 1.5 million exiles from Iraq or 1.7 million refugees from Syria is unrealistic. Their homes are destroyed, their memory desecrated, and their trust in the West, and especially the US, betrayed forever.

* Organizations banned in the Russian Federation

Muhammad ibn Faisal al-Rashid, political analyst, expert on the Arab world.”

https://journal-neo.su/author/mohammed-ibn-faisal-al-rashid/

REVELATIONS 13

15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Matthew 10

32 “Whosoever therefore shall confess Me before men, him will I confess also before My Father who is in Heaven.

33 But whosoever shall deny Me before men, him will I also deny before My Father who is in Heaven.

41 He that receiveth a prophet in the name of a prophet, shall receive a prophet’s reward. And he that receiveth a righteous man in the name of a righteous man, shall receive a righteous man’s reward.

