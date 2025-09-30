LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Shapton's avatar
Bob Shapton
5h

Iti s 'Tenets' not "tenants"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Shapton's avatar
Bob Shapton
5h

It is impossible to imagine how horrible the scene is - the disembowelment of a living/breathing/struggling Alawite Christian man by Syrian militias. The video is out there for anyone who doubts the reality of the horror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture