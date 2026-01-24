LawyerLisa’s Substack

"Christ killers" is a slur that does not serve Christianity. In fact it serves a dark agenda. It is the opposite of Christ's teaching

Jan 24, 2026
"Christ killers" is a slur that does not serve Christianity. In fact it serves a dark agenda. It is the opposite of Christ's teaching

Jan 24, 2026

Please listen and consider that we must engage in difficult conversations when exposing darkness.

We become a tool of darkness when we engage in the accusations that people alive today are responsible for an event 2025 years ago.

No different than bibi calling Palestinians Amelek.

It is enough to have to stand up to expose dark agendas without feeding into the very things darkness wants.

The Loss of accountable morality is a feature of our times.

Not only is this a name sake of today, there is a dark agenda around normalizing this concept.

I ask you to consider this with me in today's podcast. Press the triangle button to listen.

