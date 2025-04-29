This post is from al fin next level.

ME- I view international, multilateral, bilateral, treaties as weapons. Internationallaw is weaponized.

I view their UN WHO ilk as fully infiltrated terrorist organizations. Big disease and big climate infiltrated into the functioning of government and the means of art of war depopulation.

“The world we have made as a result of the level of thinking we have done thus far creates problems we cannot solve at the same level of thinking at which we created them.” — Albert Einstein

Deloitte’s findings come amid fears Germany is experiencing wide-scale deindustrialisation because of its ongoing energy crisis. The country’s green energy agenda, combined with the Ukraine war, have caused its electricity prices to skyrocket. Deloitte partner Florian Ploner expects more companies to leave Germany in the near future if electricity prices remain as high. “Deindustrialisation is already taking place here on a significant scale,” he says. __ Suicide or Homicide?

They blame the death of Europe on a nebulous “economic crisis” or even on climate change. They may blame Trump’s tariffs, far right wing political elements inside their countries, or Russian wars to the east. But for decades, smarter observers have been pointing out to European policymakers that a modern society cannot survive without affordable and reliable electric power. And yet the Europeans continue to march off the Lemming Cliffs of electrical intermittency and unreliability — with the result of skyrocketing power costs that their industries and their people can not afford. Industries leave. People lose their jobs and lie cold in the dark, abandoned by their own governments.

Bosch is one of many German industries that can no longer afford the costs of intermittent unreliable electric power. Two out of three industries in Germany are relocating, and that is the beginning.

The German company Bosch plans to close two plants of its Bosch Power Tools division in Germany by 2026 due to the economic crisis. This is stated in a statement by the industrial trade union IG Metall. “On April 9, the management informed the labor collective that the plant in Leinfelden-Echterdingen (federal state of Baden-Württemberg) and the plant in Sebnitz in Saxony will be closed by the end of 2026. This will affect 230 people in Leinfelden, and 270 in Zebnica,” the text says. At the same time, it is indicated that Bosch Power Tools headquarters is located in Leinfelden. The company took this step due to problems in the construction industry and consumer restraint amid the current economic crisis. On March 2, Bosch CEO Stefan Hartung indicated that due to the difficult market situation, the company was planning further job cuts at individual enterprises. As of the end of 2024, Bosch had 417,900 employees worldwide (11,500 fewer than a year earlier). In Germany, the number of employees decreased by 4.4 thousand, to 129,800 (minus 3.3%). For more than a year, the company has repeatedly announced plans to cut jobs in various fields. __ Energiewende NetZero Intermittency Destroys Economies

Russia has long been a reliable provider of clean, reliable natural gas to Europe, and boosted Europe’s industries and economies for decades. Domestic nuclear energy had also provided a firm source of affordable and reliable electric power for many decades to Europe. But strange political forces have taken over Europe’s electric power planning, dooming the continent to terminal poverty and suffering unless Europe’s leadership can be shocked back into reality.

Net Zero is the fatal choice being taken by the EU, the UK, Australia, and a few other countries around the world. The US almost committed itself to that irrevocable downward path, but a rare fair election resulted in President Trump riding to the rescue to fend off the suicidal forces of Net Zero for now, at least on the federal government level.

Below is another excellent video detailing the concerns that we must keep in mind with regard to our energy future:

China has gone deeply into debt to become the world’s factory of electric cars, lithium batteries, utility scale battery backup plants, grid scale solar arrays, and massive wind turbine arrays. Coincidentally, China supports the global climate movement and green energy lobby movements at all levels.

And yet, China continues to invest deeply into its own coal power plants, nuclear power plants, and all kinds of energy infrastructure that is the opposite of “green.” Is China hypocritical? No, but it is deadly serious and has one set of rules for itself, and another set of rules for everyone else. China expects the world to be paying it tribute before much longer.

The CCP vows to fight US tariffs to the last Chinese person. Chinese officials say that the people can always eat more tree bark.

Some Chinese do not want to eat tree bark.

More:

Whatever happened to “peak oil?”

Share this:



















Related

Without the Climate Apocalypse Cult, Why Would Anyone Buy Into Unreliable Intermittent Energy? The people and government of South Australia are discovering to their horror and regret what happens when bureaucrats buy too deeply into the intermittent, unreliable green energy scam. Turmoil in South Australia's heavily wind-reliant electricity market has…

17 July, 2016

In "Climate"

5 July, 2015

In "Electrical Power Grid"

2 August, 2022

In "Energy"“

https://alfinnextlevel.wordpress.com/2025/04/10/if-europe-wants-to-know-who-is-killing-it-the-answer-is-eurself-suicide-by-net-zero-and-demographic-decline/

All it takes for evil to prosper is for good men to do nothing.

I have been wagering on my reaction to the Xi coup in Canada.

Apparently I am undaunted in my writing.

Share

Leave a comment