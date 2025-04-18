Donate

“Zepeto: Less than 5 mins from download to rape comments in pre teen app

Posted by Collective Shout 1001sc on April 14, 2025

A supporter alerted us to Zepeto after an Instagram post warning parents about serious risks for kids. Rated for ages 12+, Zepeto – a “social networking” app – is available on Apple app store and Google Play.

After downloading the app ourselves, we immediately saw the appeal for young children: bright colours and animation combined with a vibrant, cute “kawaii” aesthetic (at least on the surface), users have endless options for styling personal avatars and visiting millions of virtual worlds.

Users can purchase items, and gift items to other users, to customise characters and worlds. We know how this feature is used by men to groom children, who send in-app gifts and currency to kids in order to gain closer access to them.

It took just a few minutes to find cracks in Zepeto’s saccharin-sweet veneer. After randomly joining a ‘live’ (an avatar-hosted livestream featuring live audio and chat function via comments), we were exposed to graphic and violent sexualised comments, and pro-Nazi statements and symbols presented apparently as “jokes” (given the live broadcast laughter that accompanied them).

we noticed that female avatars often presented in sexualised and revealing clothing, with some engaged in sexualised performances – problematic when avatars conceal users’ identities and ages, and when the platform is effectively connecting adults to young children.

'Random room' feature: Zepeto transports users randomly into rooms foor interaction with strangers

These discoveries were made by a small team in less than 5 minutes. What else is going on in Zepeto? What are kids who use the app hours on end and day after day – without adult supervision – exposed to?

Reviews on Zepeto from Common Sense Media are telling:

“Parents beware..this is a dangerous online community. My child was told to F* off and kill herself.” “This app is NOT safe for under 18s..includes sexual acts, online dating, chatting to strangers..this app is basically an adults app, with kids that get groomed daily.”

Several users highlighted the app contains swearing, violence, smoking, drugs, drinking and sex.

CSM rates Zepeto as suitable for 16+ and notes the app requires access to microphone, camera and gallery, and that developers share user information with advertisers.

Online safety + parental controls experts at Bark recommend Zepeto for 15+, describing it as a mix of ‘games, chats and user-generated content’, and identifying ‘Predation’ as its primary danger for children:

“In almost every world and game there’s a chat option. Chat rooms are where predators can easily target kids – usually by pretending to be kids themselves – and start the grooming process.”

A “secret” messaging option allows users to send messages in private, putting kids at risk of potential grooming by adults – away from “public” scrutiny. These risks combined with a lack of parental controls (there are none at all) leads Bark to NOT recommend Zepeto for children.

eSafety currently has no reviews or recommendations on Zepeto.

Zepeto features ads from major global brands including Puma and Samsung. Recently Walmart announced a partnership with Zepeto, allowing for in-app purchases of virtual items, and connectivity to its online store where real items can be bought. We have concerns about these advertising and e-commerce partnerships. In effect, Zepeto's affiliates are fuelling and profiting from child exploitation too. How many child exploitation incidents has Samsung sponsored through its ads? How many Walmart items have been gifted to children by predators with the aim of grooming them?

$1B dollar company sidelines child safety

In our view, Zepeto is another example of a company prioritising profit over children’s safety – helping adults (especially men) find and groom children, and exposing children to sexualised and other harmful content. Despite in-app reporting tools, “constant monitoring of live streams” and a claim that “violations of community guidelines will result in penalties including removal from the service,” our short experience with the app exposed inherent dangers for children.

Zepeto parent company - Naver - is a South Korean based corporation valued at over $30 trillion. Naver's assets include online marketplace Poshmark, and Webtoon - a digital comic app rated 12+, despite in-app content marked "NSFW' (not safe for work), "18+" and rated "R" (Restricted).

We would also remind parents and carers not to rely on Apple and Google for accurate age ratings or information about risks to children. We recommend visiting Bark, Common Sense Media and eSafety before downloading your child’s next app.

