Chief Medical Officer of Mordor
Also Anthony Theresa Fauci.
Safe and Effective…
And how about those contracts and texts?
Put your meme request. For I'll take the fifth.
Also Anthony Theresa Fauci.
Safe and Effective…
And how about those contracts and texts?
Put your meme request. For I'll take the fifth.
No posts
Fauci is just a middle manager assigned to not just "take the fifth" but to take it up the you know what for the team, including Warp Speed commander in chief, doctors, nurses, military generals, pharma schills who all peddled the poison, injected the poison and vilified anyone like Aaron Rodgers, Novak Djokovic, Canadian Truckers, etc who said no way!
I love it!