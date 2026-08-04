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Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
32m

Fauci is just a middle manager assigned to not just "take the fifth" but to take it up the you know what for the team, including Warp Speed commander in chief, doctors, nurses, military generals, pharma schills who all peddled the poison, injected the poison and vilified anyone like Aaron Rodgers, Novak Djokovic, Canadian Truckers, etc who said no way!

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Gerardo Cantu's avatar
Gerardo Cantu
1h

I love it!

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