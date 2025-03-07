Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackCheck out their logo. Are they saying exactly who it is they are?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCheck out their logo. Are they saying exactly who it is they are?LawyerLisaMar 07, 202514Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackCheck out their logo. Are they saying exactly who it is they are?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore63ShareIf adrenochrome would have a logo this would be it.But of course selling blood with this as one's logo is just bad taste.What does the logo convey for you?SubscribeShareMessage LawyerLisaLeave a comment14Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackCheck out their logo. Are they saying exactly who it is they are?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore63Share
GTI on red background = painful, bloody urination 💅
How about the CDC logo. Looks like CHEMTRAILS stretching across the sky ....