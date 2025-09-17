PBS is a public broadcaster. This is their storyline not mine.

Portrayal of Rabin as a Nazi in the suit of Hitler has echoes today where the word fascist is hurled by the left. Maybe those with greater context can explain why he was portrayed thus?

In this documentary Rabin was portrayed as Hitler and it resulted in a radicalized individual assassinating him. How haunting.

Didn’t the democrats portray Trump as Hitler. Or any nationalist in the west is now a fascist. Does getting that portrayal lead to an assassination attempt or even worse and assassination? Clearly yes.

We have such a confusing array of terminology to weed through.

Charlie Kirk was labelled fascist.

War and Peace come in many forms.

I submit to you that if war is desired then so too is polarization.

all the polarizations are in fact the same in result. they sew the inability of people to see or realize their common interest.

What we lose when we lose free speech, is the ability to decode our world.

This video shows the variation of possible positions within only one country at one point of time. It seems it was quite heated and not unlike some of the protests we are seeing all across the world.

the left in Canada is associated with heavy criticism of Israel. Look no further than cupe President Fred Hahn. He exemplefies the radicalized left. Although his position is useful too.

the right historically takes the opposing view of the left and that includes its position on support for Israel presently (in Canada and beyond). It is a literal firecracker of protests and attacks on Jews attending protests. Rebel News reporters are NOT protected by the police while the police bring coffee to the Palestenian protestors. It inculcates 2 tier policing and the sense the state is off kilter.

Rebel News fearlessly attends protests in Jewish areas to have another voice heard. Rebel News covered Tommy Robinson and the rape gangs when no one else would. they have taken up freedom of the press in Canada more than any other outfit.

Are the waters muddied since October 7? Are we seeing protests on campuses world wide. Do those protestors threaten Jewish people in the diaspora and create legitimate feelings of alarm. I would say yes given Hitler and the holocaust.

Who funds and supports antifa and the protests like BLM but the left ngos. this permits a left v right optics that perhaps I was ready to absorb. I now see all polarization as useful to the most critical divide. the 0.01 vs us. We are losing property rights, voice, nations, rule of law, law and order, border, the family, non radicalized education. it is simply uni-direction and firecrackers take us there.

Sorry y’all who like your boxes and want to think native v christian, gaia vs meat, or whatever you are all about. If you are funded to be about it.. meh,

the WEF was utilized to bring world leaders together and resolve conflicts in the past. It has not been utilized to resolve the conflict between Gaza and Israel.

In Canada you have a significant muddying of the water. let us set it out. The penultimate globalist is Mark Carney. Indeed who would dispute it. he was called Carnage in the UK and Karl Marx Carney in Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney calls on recognition of the Palestinian state. Most Jewish people are opposed to this (or is that just my impression and correct me if I am wrong. Are there those who are anti war in Gaza?) and then would they necessarily move right from having voted left in the past.

But not so fast. Let us explore his wife’s deep connections to Israel through Eurasia Group. what. yes. the globalist pair could indeed be up at night arguing for all we know. He says Israel he says palestine. I mean she says israel and he says Palestine. Is it like that or no.

According to the Western Standard News:

“The Eurasia Group "a leading global political risk research and consulting firm" employing British economist Diana Fox Carney — a climate policy expert — and former Trudeau adviser Gerald Butts, has allegedly received sole source contracts from the Government of Canada.

Although exact numbers are unknown, government statements indicate hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars were awarded to the company for consulting services.

The group is not under investigation — having broken no laws. However, Butt's association with Trudeau is of concern to some.

Mark Carney has also worked as a Trudeau adviser.”

https://www.westernstandard.news/news/american-firm-employing-mark-carneys-wife-receives-huge-contracts-from-government-of-canada/60979

According to Wiki spooks Mr. Ian Bremmer founder of Eurasia Group is a penultimate globalist with a resume that must open doors without hinges.

“Born12 November 1969Nationality USAlma mater• Tulane University

• Stanford UniversityFounder ofEurasia GroupMember ofCouncil on Foreign Relations/Members, The European House - Ambrosetti, Trilateral Commission, WEF/Young Global Leaders/2007”

source

So we see the most beautiful assembly of globalist credentials. Could they be utilized to assemble a peace accord. Mark Carney leads to Diana Carney leads to her boss Ian Bremmer which leads to Israel. Mark supports or so it seems Palestine and wears the flag on his lapel. Couldn’t this interesting crop of influential insiders bring peace to the world. there is the sit down solve it meeting of the century.

According to Wikipedia

The Herzliya Conference is an annual summit held at Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel to discuss matters of state security and policy.[1]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herzliya_Conference

and Ian in turn was one of 387 Participants of the Herzliya Conference/2007 which included Benjamin Netanyahu.

The 2024 conference opened with a moment of silence for October 7 as they should.

So who is who.

Is Mark Carney championing Palestine, the protests while his wife and Ian Bremmer have opposing views? Or will Mark win in these bedroom discussions. Or should we assume Mark is not really showing his real alley ship?

We have the most important people in place in power with immense resources and access to every mover and shaker in Bildeberg, WEF, Trilateral Commission etc to achieve peace on earth. It seems though daily we approach more and more geopolitical issues.

You are presented the left and Mr. Carney wearing the Palestinian flag. Then when he asks for recognition of a Palestinian State Trump utilizes this as the reason not to renegotiate the tariffs with Canada.

And Canada becomes closer to a failed state. Canada’s G is now 65%. The surveillance unipolar world is what that is.

But then Trump is the one the left calls a fascist. Do you see any lines that seem confusing. Are you meant to be able to see through this morass?

I can tell you one thing - you are meant to be censored on the future of the globalist state. Get my book World on Mute. Whether it is climate, gender, the end of the family, the end of informed consent the things you cannot speak about are hallmarks of the globalist state.

We are presented the view that a trans-radicalized individual killed CK. Everywhere in Canada from the independent press the only version of coverage we see is the left trans v right christian polarization. I see that as first level baiting. What cha doing peeps. go up a few levels. Rise up.

While power is moving together in ways we aren’t permitted to see.

They seem to be connected to each other despite outward attempts to muddy the water.

Carney rose to power on an anti-trump message. his wife works for Eurasia group and Ian Bremmer maybe the smartest most connected man employing w-ives of prime ministers ever.

If your definition of antisemitism is to desire peace in the middle east I submit that would have included the past Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Nothing is a straight line. Nothing is black and white. Nothing is truly polarized enough for those who wield power against the people.

Our leaders of all races and religions are assembled at the top and we are pawns on the chess board.

Our disenfranchisement in the public square progressively and successively was described in my book WORLD ON MUTE.

are we on the cusp of more war globally. perhaps.

What I ask though: is how useful is the polarization domestically. Will it advance measures not in your interest. Will right v left become a greater divide out of which may come more repressions?

I am here to make you think out of the boxes we are placed in.

Love you dear readers regardless of the box you have been placed in. step out of it and into humanity with me.

every day pray for who you think is your enemy. That they may achieve real wisdom.

If we are only dogs to them then we owe them no allegiance. If they honor our human rights, we in turn owe them that same respect. Do we know what human rights are - are they just the right to be euthanized and have our carbon counted?

Treat others…. as.. you yourself want to be treated.

Imagine the biggest realization ever for those in the grips of power.

that they have souls. that there is a polarization worth understanding.

good v evil.

