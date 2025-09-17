LawyerLisa’s Substack

John Roberts
2h

The one’s paying the pied piper pick the tune.

There are a lot of tunes being played, but I am afraid they are all from the same album of deception produced by the elites.

grahamlyons
1h

You have a good understanding of "the elites" ' (surely a misnomer) delight in deceiving/controlling/killing the despised masses of humanity. This deception extends, in many cases, right down to their own "gender". I bet the renowned transvestigator MrE can find evidence that the Carneys are "elite gender inversions" (EGIs,"inverts" as MrE calls them). This stuff is so bizarre that most people can't get their heads around it...but it happens to be true and is quite common...among the misnamed "elites". And is just one of their numerous weird, evil practices.

Their latest deception is "the Charlie Kirk assassination": Charlie shilled for the Zionists (Turning Point US was/is lavishly funded by them) for years, and the anniversary of 9/11 was Chosen (by the numbers) for his departure from their world stage (exit stage right). This was a classic Freemasonic/Jesuit/Zionist mass trauma ritual sacrifice. Yes, they have "killed off" the character "Charlie Kirk", but the actor who played him remains alive. Who knows, he may appear later (after all, he did an excellent job for his masters), albeit in a different guise. So for those who liked Charlie a lot: don't mourn too deeply...yes, the character is gone, but his actor is not dead. We live in "a world of deception".

