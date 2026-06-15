What do you see.

head to shoulder ratio.

shoulder to to hip ratio.

what do you see.

little arms.

look at the angle of jaw at the ear.

no brow ridge.

no inline footfalls.

Canaanite identification in moving tell a vision. watch the hip size in the mirror.

we are in a circus. in a Carneyval.

back to regular programming.

oh wait that is regular programming.

i do not ascribe a value jugdgment in this post. you may celebrate it as june or condemn it. I want you just to see.

Orson Welles 1974 “Actors are Neither Male nor Female.”

“Politicians are actors.”

“It is a performance.”

Orson Welles meets Churchill and Hitler. Knew Roosevelt very well.

Yes it is a show. Above he says he lost his mom at age 6 or 7. But in biography his mother nurtures his culture-environment.

“Orson Welles was a prominent American filmmaker, actor, and playwright, renowned for his innovative contributions to cinema and theater. Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 1915, Welles exhibited remarkable talents early in life, nurtured by his mother in a culturally rich environment. His artistic journey began in earnest with a successful stint in theater in Ireland before he moved to New York, where he co-founded the influential Mercury Theatre. This venture produced notable adaptations, including a groundbreaking version of "Macbeth" set in Haiti, and the infamous radio broadcast of "War of the Worlds," which caused widespread panic among listeners.”

https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/history/orson-welles

FYI War of the Worlds was a play broadcast on bbc and people who tuned in midway believed it was a real alien invasion.

war of the worlds. which worlds. the one you see. the one they tell you, you are seeing. which world is happening in front of your face.

War of the Worlds? that is today’s fake alien invasion Speilbergstein narrative. You know there are aliens. we need a world government and continuous money to fight the green men. Those green men will be genderlessfluidrainbow (well aren’t they. it’s june and you can also add alien month someplace or here or just a day to honor their appearances) -and as hit squads will disappear the dissent. oh no. quick to the spaceship to fight the antichristian aliens.

Oh but aren’t they. Aren’t they anti-christian aliens. because the advent of space ships- it’s about then God didn’t create us. we are falling like Charlie Chaplin for it. What a chap.

What is the name chap mean. a fella. a boy. a man. a dude. the words. the eyes.

like a man you’d put the name widow in it, as an example. and because WIDOW is associated with a woman. you see the word woman and see woman.

WIDOW. woman.

nazarenes. the name for Christians by those who cannot call Christians Christians.

Short for that is a NAZA.

several nazas??? Oh I don’t know. Who were the corporate assholes and bankers that funded the wars. usually both sides.

The world is a production. So this guy says politicians are actors. And actors have no gender.

Valerie last name All man.

Sometimes the world is laughing at us. Make sure you laugh back and see. Valerie made USA Allman proud!!!

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