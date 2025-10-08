What separates us from the animals, what separates us from the chaos, is our ability to mourn people we’ve never met.

-David Leviathan

It was as if Flush thought. Flush ate. Flush breathed. Flush shat. And in the end, Flush seemed smarter and faster than the men and women of its appetite. They were fat, lazy, and of most contemptuous traits; they were easily distracted and led to each of their thoughts and impulses through the pings of their smartphones. An oxymoron to call it a smartphone; it deadened his prey. They were led, they followed, and they ambled in a haphazard direction of busy thoughts throughout their waking moments.

Pings to tell them to call. Pings that told them to listen. Pings to say to them what to think, eat, and buy, pings that tell them the current footwear, the newest color. What was the new black? I think it’s a teal green now. Where to be seen eating what food, with who- how to have one’s hair braided just so. Pings are to tell them what their every ping-obeying other is posting, what foods those other ping-obeying beings ate, and where. Pings that told them what other of these ping-people found funny, sad, important, or irrelevant. And they would quickly repost, send, receive, purchase, consume, and create a mind-numbing amount of pings. It was out of control! They no longer thought for themselves and despised those who did. One was either in the grid and part of the cascade of ping, or one did not participate, and the other pingers noticed.

Flush, by contrast, was ever so clever, hungry, and singularly motivated. He, Flush, dreamed early dreams waking in their testicles, lying round with grand ambition in their fallopian tubes, carnivorous for their rapacious, overpopulating, pinging presence.

Flush consumed them one sperm, one egg, one barren generation at a time. Flush would continue to. This consumption would be a rhythm that might pick up like a metronome’s slide when the weighted bearing is pushed down. Slide on down to a place where the pinging would finally stop. Time was in his favor, no? Time tended to side with everything that led living things to die. Every disease plus time was a terrible combination that promised a certain result. All in good time. Ping.

It interested him on mornings deep with dew. If you could admire a delicate petal whose velour was caressed by a single bead of what night meeting day and humidity and temperature can create, would you in that moment do anything beyond admire, he wondered. Flush needed to know, and he learned what they knew as he inhabited them and ate them like afternoon tea. Little biscuits, sandwiches without their crusts.

The pendulum does shift, like that metronome shaft, and one person’s ferocious hate is another person’s particular love and sweet living. Some could bead their rosary, turning their fingers around the little nuts without hardening their hearts to those different than themselves, or those beads were used to count the differences. Some could only invent bombs and spit through their teeth the saliva mentored on hate.

Flush laughed the raucous but silent laugh because only ears that really truly listened would hear his voice. For he, the Virus Flush was one of those bombs. His victims had decided to cure themselves by denying themselves their faith, their rituals, their comforts, and each other as well. Now there was no Jesus in bread or wine, no Prophet or hitting your head towards Mecca permitted, and no Rabbi to greet you at the no more synagogues. In this void, man was to become sublime, to reach its apex of atheism. He thought there was

more sanity in that one drop of dew than in all their rules. These beings have been creating rules they all must observe - such that eventually, they only relied on the rules and stopped observing.

They couldn’t help themselves. It was like scratching an itch, this insistence on Dogma. The world is flat. No, round. Pluto is a planet. It’s not. We are intelligent life. We aren’t. Aren’t what? The world is hot. Sunspots, you’re it- it’s not! The minute they had rules about or subjects they studied, without ever once giving humility a test run, was mind-numbing to him. Didn’t they see all their peer-reviewed rubbish for what it was, the little games like poker they played, always counting, forgetting the real end game? He smirked.

Don’t believe in God, they said. We will kill our foes for God, they said. Ah, that’s just another dogma for the dogs of war. He had his place. Flush knew. He was going to eat them all until there were no more.

No babies, no more ten perfect toes, and ten fingers to count. Learn your math in your absence! Try that on for size. There would be no cheeks to pinch and babies to hold close to your skin and smell that fragrant ever, perfect promise found in the new and most close to their first ping. He looked tenderly at the drop of dew as it slid from the day lily onto a suede shoe.

