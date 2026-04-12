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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
14h

Goys are just hyper stupid ... 🤮🤮🤮

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Peter Kay's avatar
Peter Kay
13h

Good reporting Lisa. I don’t agree with the former comment by Mary though. We have an innate intuitive knowledge that there is a God , but most prefer to serve themselves , rather than God. Romans 1. Charlie Kirk convinced many in his audience towards Christianity, but many honest students told him that it was more convenient to discredit Christianity , than to admit that they wouldn’t want to forgo boozing and illicit sex , in their university stay, ,

Chabad is active. Recently in Del Carmen , Mexico. Actively on the street spreading their “ interpretation “ of spiritual matters. Please consider this chat.

https://rumble.com/v3p9613-the-mystery-of-israel-solved-incredibly-shocking.html

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