Chabad goes town to town through the US uploading Noahide laws at the municipal level. Jewish reform activist exposes noahide laws at catholic church.
Catholics and protestants urged to work together to prevent their mutual decapitation.
go to your churches to see if the Bible courses include Noahide laws.
Goys are just hyper stupid ... 🤮🤮🤮
Good reporting Lisa. I don’t agree with the former comment by Mary though. We have an innate intuitive knowledge that there is a God , but most prefer to serve themselves , rather than God. Romans 1. Charlie Kirk convinced many in his audience towards Christianity, but many honest students told him that it was more convenient to discredit Christianity , than to admit that they wouldn’t want to forgo boozing and illicit sex , in their university stay, ,
Chabad is active. Recently in Del Carmen , Mexico. Actively on the street spreading their “ interpretation “ of spiritual matters. Please consider this chat.
https://rumble.com/v3p9613-the-mystery-of-israel-solved-incredibly-shocking.html