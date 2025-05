Centralized currency and CBDC cannot tolerate decentralized crypto.

What is going on.

One ring to rule them all is going on.

What is going on? CBDC. Crypto kings must use their network for civil liberties. Because we are talking about the centralisation of every thing.

Medicine is just the one we focus on in the freedom community.

Climate is the justification.

Speech is the fulcrum.

Please Help me get to 10k subscribers.

Leave a comment

Share