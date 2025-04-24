“The largest collection of Elite Private Schools in America have been purchased by a private equity group Deceptively named, Primavera Private Equity, is owned by the Chinese Communist Party Chinese investors buying U.S. private schools isn’t just a real estate play—it’s strategic influence. Primavera Capital’s $500M purchase of Stratford School and Newopen Group’s acquisition of Florida Preparatory Academy created pipelines funneling 39,904 Chinese F-1 students into American education by 2018. These schools guarantee pathways to U.S. colleges through dual enrollment programs, embedding foreign nationals deep into our academic infrastructure. While D.C. bureaucrats rubber-stamp SEVP certifications for these CCP-linked entities, they ignore the national security risks of letting adversarial powers own institutions shaping young minds. Taxpayers fund ICE’s oversight of this system while our own schools crumble. Time to audit every foreign-owned campus and ban hostile regimes from controlling education assets.”

In the interests of getting this to you I ask you have your law makers verify this.

Here is the LinkedIn post.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/steven-r-hill_heads-up-the-largest-collection-of-elite-activity-7321164148698939392-uC9u

FYI China has asked Canada to side with the ccp against Trump. And here's their pick. Sensible people are working for a conservative win.

Leave a comment

Leave a comment