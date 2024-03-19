USA READERS PLEASE PAY ATTENTION: Expiration on your currency? if your currency expires it prevents wealth. It is the ultimate theft. I write now but soon they will have us trading in onions and bibles, or classic literature we were able to save in our attics.

"A CBDC can even put an “expiration date” on funds, forcing people to spend money or the government simply takes it away. The Chinese Communist Party has already issued its CBDC, called the digital yuan, and uses it as part of its social credit score that regulates people at home and around the world.



Furthermore, when the government is your direct bank, it can withhold home loans, auto financing, and other fiscal instruments, not because of your credit, but because of your political inclinations or your poor social score for not supporting green initiatives and progressive ideals. If you want to buy a gas vehicle rather than an EV, you could be blocked. If you want to buy a handgun, your transaction could be halted.



CBDC allows the government to individually monitor and control your purchases — and even your contributions.



Some members of Congress are alarmed by this shocking attempt to rob Americans of their most basic privacy. Rep. Tom Emmers (R-MN) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) have filed HR 1122 and S 887 respectively, to stop this federal power grab." PLEASE CONTACT YOUR REPRESENTATIVES TO SUPPORT THESE BILLS ASAP

“As the Federal Reserve continues its study of central bank digital currencies, one thing has become clear — CBDCs pose a clear threat to Americans’ financial independence. Rather than following the lead of oppressive regimes like China and Russia, we should dramatically decrease the federal government’s involvement in personal finances and look to the free market to guide the way regarding innovation. That’s why I’m proud to support Congressman Emmer’s CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act which prevents the issuance of a retail CBDC and ensures the Fed stays within its statutory bounds,” said HR 1122 co-sponsor Byron Donalds (FL-80).



Rep. Warren Davidson said, “A retail CBDC would essentially allow the government to mediate all transactions, which would mirror what we see in China. It’s vital to ensure this does not happen here.”



Sen. Cruz said, “The federal government has no authority to unilaterally establish a central bank currency. This bill goes a long way in making sure big government doesn’t attempt to centralize or control cryptocurrency."

