It is a leash.
It is a prison.
It is the guard.
It is the geographical zone.
It is the words in your mouth and the silence you keep.
It is punishment.
It is ownership.
It is enslavement.
It is coming.
We must upend all their BEST LAID PLANS.
You already picked your side. There's no sense indulging fear. You wouldn't change to the dark side anyway. So manoever in the light.
Outmanoever.
Outsmart. Speak. Be your destiny.
I spoke to a friend today and she was in despair, with the WHO pandemic treaty.
Fear is paralyzing. It is theirs. That is their blitzkrieg.
Embrace hope.
I love the prayer of St. Francis.
We aren't done or giving up.
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.
I try to inform others. They read liberal media which is most media and they are brainwashed! Some get mad and call me a govt conspiracist. The propaganda is so persuasive in subtle ways, its difficult for people to recognize. I had a builder’s real estate agent tell me their new development is all electric bc it would cost $8 million to put in gas lines. If that is true I wondered if its because “climate change” politics have already infiltrated that county or state?
US, Georgia. Sorry. But I think we are heading your way every day. Tons of apt complexes going up. Few homes being built. Why?