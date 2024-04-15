It is a leash.

It is a prison.

It is the guard.

It is the geographical zone.

It is the words in your mouth and the silence you keep.

It is punishment.

It is ownership.

It is enslavement.

It is coming.

We must upend all their BEST LAID PLANS.

You already picked your side. There's no sense indulging fear. You wouldn't change to the dark side anyway. So manoever in the light.

Outmanoever.

Outsmart. Speak. Be your destiny.

I spoke to a friend today and she was in despair, with the WHO pandemic treaty.

Fear is paralyzing. It is theirs. That is their blitzkrieg.

Embrace hope.

I love the prayer of St. Francis.

We aren't done or giving up.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

