“World-Renowned Economic Warfare Expert

Issues Warning on CBDCs

One of the world’s foremost authorities on economic warfare and financial terrorism is raising the alarm about the tyrannical globalist Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

The U.S. House has already passed a bill to permanently BAN CBDCs. Now the Senate MUST pass the same measure, S 1124, to make this financial freedom protection measure LAW. If we face resistance, then the backup plan is to attach the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Central Bank Digital Currencies are how “Shekels become shackles,” says Kevin Freeman, one of the world’s foremost experts on economic warfare and financial terrorism. I had the opportunity to speak with Kevin on our Freedom Alive TV program, and what he said about Central Bank Digital Currencies is alarming to say the least.

CBDCs are programmable digital dollars issued, monitored, and completely controlled by the government, and are intended to replace cash and make the government your one and only “Central Bank.” No more private banking. The government will control every financial transaction.

“CBDCs would give the government the ability to monitor everything you are doing everywhere,” Freeman says. “And if they don’t like the way you are living your life, they will have a reward and punishment mechanism by turning your money on or off, allowing you to buy or not buy, and determining what you can buy, where you can buy, how you can buy.”

If you’ve studied psychology, says Freeman, you might recognize the tactic. The CBDC plan is effectively “training the rats to hit the button so they can get a pellet instead of an electric shock.”

Many people use digital forms of payment via their credit and debit cards, but CBDCs are different. Instead of getting a bank card through the bank of your choice, CBDCs effectively eliminate banks and make the U.S. government your bank — with the ability to monitor and control every cent you receive or spend.

The intended result, according to Freeman, is “total government control, a nanny state using money to do it.”

CBDCs give the government the ability to make one person’s “dollar” worth a mere 75 cents, while making another person’s “dollar” worth 1.25. If this sounds outlandish, consider that there are proposals in place right now to make people with high credit scores pay MORE for their mortgages than people with low credit scores. That’s “equity” in their eyes.

The World Economic Forum, in its reset 2030 plan, extols a future where “You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy.” The WEF actually said this in a video on its website. You won’t own anything. Everything will be leased from the government — books, clothes, even the plates in your cupboard, according to Freeman.

“Everything will be leased, and therefore, that lease can be terminated by the government,” Freeman says. The scheme is much like the companies that kept workers in a suspended state of continual serfdom, working for the machine.

If you try to buy a gas stove, the government could decide that your money won’t buy gas, only allowing you to buy an electric stove. If you want to buy gasoline, but the government has determined that you’ve driven too many miles this month, your funds will not work at a filling station. If you are living in a government-declared quarantine or shutdown state, Washington could simply determine that you cannot use your own money outside of your zip code and only when they think it is appropriate for you.

In giving the government control of our funds through a CBDC, we are inviting the government to control everyone.

If you give money to someone the government doesn’t like, perhaps someone who has been too vocal online about the administration, “they can stop the transaction. They’ll just stop it,” Freeman says. “If you give to a church and the church has said something they declared to be hate speech, you know, like they’ve read the Bible and shared it with people, then they could literally stop the transaction at that level.”

The level of control is so deep and detailed, says Freeman, that if you went to a bookstore and the government didn’t like the title of the book you were buying, it could simply prevent your funds from being spent on that book. “It just gives them complete draconian control over every aspect of our giving, spending and investing,” Freeman says.

Pro-CBDC and globalist cabal members like Bill Gates, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Larry Fink (the head of the infamous BlackRock) believe they are the only ones fit to determine the future of the world. The rest of us are mere serfs to their godless dictates.

Thankfully, a handful of good people in Congress are paying attention, holding the line to protect you and all of America. The House has already passed a bill permanently banning CBDCs. Now the Senate must act.

Liberty Counsel has several cases pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. We have won 40 cases at the High Court we have briefed and/or argued. And we’re not done winning yet.

Mat Staver

Founder and Chairman

Liberty Counsel

We will be trading in onions.

The UK has digital ID being foisted.

The EU wants CBDC for October. Carney Brothers will try to join us to the EU.

This is a good email to share in the US and anywhere about the dangers of CBDC.

REALLY WE ARE JUST DEALING WITH MANIACS in democracy-drag.

They have the media and the poor loved left sewn up telling them what the enemy is while they work their totalitarian plan.

Yesterday I spoke at an event and the profits from my book went to Dr. Speicher as donation. I will do more live speaking events to help out our warriors.

The deep state sent a spook for me. So I tested him. I walked around behind bushes, buildings etc. He followed like on a leash. I shook him for a bit. I sat with him. Called him out on it. He said everyone has a boss.

At the end of the event I gave him my book and said give it to your boss. A friend stared him down holding him off from following me and took the photo.

He went to speak with one Gentleman behind the event at a table. Hush hush. Imagine when I recognized him as the well dressed homeless guy I thought was a spook when I spoke at queens Park. This guy could kick over his head. Must be tai chi in the park. He stayed perfectly still listening to my everyword. Then disrupted Maggie Hope Braun.

Here's that guy in video kicking David Menzies. I'm guessing it's the same guy talked to my spook at a picnic table yesterday. Or his twin homeless brother

He is homeless in queens Park and managed to relocate to Penbroke and talk to the guy who was leashed to me?Can't the homeless boss kick though! Sleeping on benches must be great for his hips.

There was a couple. A guy pulling on a nicotine suck that I picked up on. And the spook with great teeth, sun glasses who I hope gets a new boss. The Lord and Savior. We are at the hour when men are called because of their calling.

Why am I so interesting. Part three of my book is why.

They are (working hard to) eliminate the fertile females for facsimile females in perpetuity.

Sex and reproduction are fully separated. Women form competition for a most heinous monopoly.

It is not distraction or a crisis of identity. It is full stop reproductive ownership forever. If the fawning over the rainbow left that arent bought operatives think this sterilization of minors is health care for kids they are dumb as rocks. It is about a slavery. Cbdc is there for the transition only.

Damn. Do those hands match. They must be always arguing about who's gloves or boots are whose.

Oh. No. The madam who arranged it all denies the blackmail operation.

All our new freedoms are funded by the government. The right to kill babies in the womb…oh they want to own this now.

The right to sterilize children. They want to own reproduction.

The right to die by government.

BUT NOT THE RIGHT TO DISCUSS IT. NOT THE RIGHT TO PRAY SILENTLY.

It is About birthing a male slave class. Terminator seeds who can never form Any Threat or oppositional society. They can never have families wives children.

The war of the sexes. Just another tool to get us there.

If you need a good reason. My boobs breastfed 4 kids.

It must plainly be known. Facsimile females are placed to push this through under the guilt of inclusion. but where or where are these facsimile females.

I do not know. nope. I have no idea.

And it is horrific sad just like the shots, cbdc the smart city the net zero scam and it must be widely known.

HOW DO YOU KNOW IT IS THE OCCULT DRIVING the end of fertility how.

Part 3 of my book was the saddest most courageous thing I wrote.

I want you to know all the tears I shed writing this book. I want you to know I love you even or especially you lost souls eating the bread of totalitarians who want all of you.

They want you.

signing a euthanasia contract is a a contract with the devil for your soul. it is your suicide by state. It is murder and occult wrapped into one candy for them to suck.

They will take, poison and excise. It was prophesied 2k years ago. Read revelation in the book of John. Read all of revelation then go and read the Book of John start to end.

And for the Record my Jerusalem Bible has above Genesis 9 a title. it is THE NEW WORLD ORDER.

the occult class is reproducing to make themselves Gods. they do not make themselves anything close. but hateful and condemned. Redeem yourself and cross sides.

And you will know why they want our WORDS.

IF EVER THERE WAS A REASON TO BE LOUD IT IS NOW.

I KNOW THE HOUR. I wouldn’t want to be at this hour with any other motley crew. any wonder why they send the hounds to watch. Cross sides you fools. You bring your expertise to the table. Cross sides you fools. I know you. I saw you. I see you. It is not me you cross for. Cross sides you fools.

The rest already a lawyerlisa fan - Thank-you for your support.

