Three Disturbing Trends in Car Ownership:

1. The Subscription Model (0:44 - 4:21): Automakers like BMW, GM, Ford, and Tesla are increasingly locking hardware features (such as heated seats, remote start, or self-driving capabilities) behind monthly or annual subscription fees, even though the physical hardware is already installed in the vehicle at the factory.

2. The Right to Repair Lockout (4:22 - 9:12): Manufacturers are utilizing proprietary software and complex diagnostic systems to prevent independent mechanics and owners from performing basic repairs. By requiring dealer-only tools and software authorization, they effectively create a monopoly on vehicle service.

3. Mandated Remote Control (9:13 - 13:06): Federal mandates (such as the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act) require new vehicles to include passive monitoring systems and “kill switches” intended for impaired driver prevention. The video warns that this infrastructure, which can track biometrics and disable engines, creates a massive potential for surveillance and misuse.

What You Can Do:

Prioritize Older Vehicles: The creator suggests that purchasing mechanically mature vehicles from the mid-2000s to early 2010s offers the best experience, as they do not feature proprietary software lockouts or internal cabin monitoring (13:07 - 13:58).



Advocate for Legislation: Support “Right to Repair” legislation at the state level, as these initiatives are moving faster than federal efforts (13:59 - 14:24).



DIY Tools: Consider acquiring a basic OBD2 scanner to diagnose your own vehicle’s issues, which can provide independence from the dealership service network (14:48 - 15:00).



Conclusion: The industry is shifting from selling machines to selling controlled access. The creator warns that we are reaching a point where “user” is replacing “customer,” making it vital to act now before the ability to maintain and own your vehicle truly disappears (15:01 - 16:51).

Remember c40? Zero personal automobiles by 2030.

Break the middle class. Bring in new citizens who won't get cars. Kill the economy. Send the non euthanized non aborted non sterilized through the medical franchise or out to meat grinder wars.

They don't give a twat about the environment. These are just makthusian death camps. They want a slave class feudalism. They hire pr firms for the actors to spit out the tell a vision production.

Know what else espouses a slave cast. You got it. The noahide laws.

If the big thing you are worried about makes you hate indigenous Christians rainbow migrants Muslims. It's a hate and distract op.

Just notice who makes meat grinder wars who makes you fund them and who you can't discuss.

All the rest is a hate divide and conquer op.

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