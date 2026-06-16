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Steveo's avatar
Steveo
11h

Which is also why a lpt of junk yards are being set ablaze in the states. You won't be able to keep the old cars running.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
11h

I will trade my 2018 car for an older one, I'm sick of this shit.

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