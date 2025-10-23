Carney wants global citizens to have lifetime carbon budgets-euthanasia with that?, and some of the most cutting edge silenced discussions
António de Oliveira Salazar was a dictator who ruled Portugal under the Estado Novo (“New State”) regime from 1932 to 1968, a corporatist, authoritarian system marked by censorship, repression of dissent, and one-party control. Though not as violently totalitarian as Nazi Germany or Stalin’s USSR, Salazar’s regime was undeniably a Western dictatorship — Catholic, conservative, and technocratic — that survived well into the Cold War.
It finally collapsed in 1974 during the Carnation Revolution, a largely peaceful military coup led by young officers and supported by the Portuguese public. This was one of the most striking examples of how even a long-standing Western authoritarian regime can crumble almost overnight when moral legitimacy and institutional support evaporate.
That would make sense, to tie the carbon 'budget' with the euthanasia, that way when all your credits are used up, they pull your ticket and send you to the big pokey in the sky.