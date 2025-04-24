LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
18m

NEXT UP songs I can suggest are BOOMER MISS THAT PENSION YET -WE HAVE YOUR EUTHANASIA FREE. Or other best sellers for Carney events 

you don't need that scrap of meat we gave it to the ccp.

And  Your car was stolen from the parking lot.

Or slogans like Tents are being built across cities now! 

Pop up affirming clinics at all rallies!!

Swag includes the new digital biometric id and Fentanyl pumps for all boomer grandchildren.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
just now

DAVID BELL PANDEMICS OF NONSENSE

“The entire pandemic agenda of WHO and allied agencies, including the recent amendments to the International Health Regulations and the draft Pandemic Agreement, are premised on a reported increase in natural disease outbreaks - mainly 'spillovers' from animals. The evidence for this, however, is extremely weak and grossly misrepresented in messaging to countries and the public. This paper demonstrates that, while many argue over fine details of wording and budget regarding pandemic preparedness, the entire edifice is built on false assumptions and fallacies. The global health industry is chasing a mirage.”

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s44197-025-00412-y

https://t.me/TakeScienceBack/311 ➡️🤡➡️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture