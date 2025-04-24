Here's the lyrics guys. He's sad and maybe off key. I couldn't tell I was laughing so hard. Watch it a bunch of times to laugh.

“When every road feels traveled.

And we get lost in the struggle

When the whole world's unraveling

It’s just fear messing with our heads

So are we enticed to the car crash

Do we enjoy the whiplash

Do we assume that this will pass?

Will we save the worst for last?

So if its the end time! (Chorus)

I trust these shivers will ease on my spine!

Allow myself the privilege of a confine.”

There you have it. Someone subverted the liberal campaign and hired this guy as a joke.

HF batman.

