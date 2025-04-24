CARNEY RALLY PLAYS END TIMES SONG. LITERALLY. The saddest most depressing song that must compare being there to whiplash
Here's the lyrics guys. He's sad and maybe off key. I couldn't tell I was laughing so hard. Watch it a bunch of times to laugh.
“When every road feels traveled.
And we get lost in the struggle
When the whole world's unraveling
It’s just fear messing with our heads
So are we enticed to the car crash
Do we enjoy the whiplash
Do we assume that this will pass?
Will we save the worst for last?
So if its the end time! (Chorus)
I trust these shivers will ease on my spine!
Allow myself the privilege of a confine.”
There you have it. Someone subverted the liberal campaign and hired this guy as a joke.
HF batman.
NEXT UP songs I can suggest are BOOMER MISS THAT PENSION YET -WE HAVE YOUR EUTHANASIA FREE. Or other best sellers for Carney events
you don't need that scrap of meat we gave it to the ccp.
And Your car was stolen from the parking lot.
Or slogans like Tents are being built across cities now!
Pop up affirming clinics at all rallies!!
Swag includes the new digital biometric id and Fentanyl pumps for all boomer grandchildren.
DAVID BELL PANDEMICS OF NONSENSE
“The entire pandemic agenda of WHO and allied agencies, including the recent amendments to the International Health Regulations and the draft Pandemic Agreement, are premised on a reported increase in natural disease outbreaks - mainly 'spillovers' from animals. The evidence for this, however, is extremely weak and grossly misrepresented in messaging to countries and the public. This paper demonstrates that, while many argue over fine details of wording and budget regarding pandemic preparedness, the entire edifice is built on false assumptions and fallacies. The global health industry is chasing a mirage.”
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s44197-025-00412-y
