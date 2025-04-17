Regardless of your denomination or faith this affects a bedrock of comfort and community for many. Churches have record interest and attendance. Why? Because when life is hard, a message of love is a succor. Imagine something that isn't government having a role in society??? No the party is everything. Notice the depopulation agenda also wants to dismantle prolife communities. Abortion, euthanasia, chuld sterilizations all the live long day!

Churches, Mosques, Synagogues, Temples need to tell their congregations what the risks of a Carney government are. Who wants to pass this message to all denominations?

Do you have friends in other faiths?

Satanists as a prodeath organizations will skip the issue. Planed not to Parent(hood) or planned not keep children's genitals, planned to introduce porn to kids, will also be fine.

“On February 21, Cardinal Frank Leo, Archbishop of Toronto, wrote a letter to Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc, voicing the Catholic Church’s concern remarking that religious charitable organizations strengthen the very fabric of our nation through their dedicated service, outreach efforts, and care for those in need. Cardinal Leo also condemned the proposal as "utterly deplorable and unacceptable," arguing that if pro-life and religious organizations were to lose their charitable status, it would go against Canada’s long-standing recognition of the irreplaceable role of faith, worship, and religion in society.

Mark Carney and the Liberal Party plan to revoke the charitable status of religious organizations.

Religious organizations make up 40% of Canada’s 85,600 registered charities. These religious organizations feed the poor, the hungry, the homeless, support the elderly, provide support to the mentally ill, fund healthcare expenses, walk with people through crisis, provide addiction recovery programs—and so much more.

At a time when the Canadian economy is struggling, these faith-based charities have become an even greater lifeline for those in need. This reckless Mark Carney Liberal Party policy would devastate the lives of our most vulnerable citizens.”

Communism also doesn't like religion.

Are you a church goer. Do you know other faiths or denominations that need this critical info?

Synagogues, Mosques, Temples.

This should affect all faiths who have as a center of their community their faith community.

Hope is something you put on everyday through discipline. Make it like your favorite shirt. Putting it on is an action, it means you believe your life and your actions matter. Practice it no matter the circumstances.

Remember neural linguistic programing of “safe and effective”? The one aimed at the freedom community IS THAT NOTHING YOU DO MATTERS. HAHAHA. DEWORM THAT PROGRAMING!!!!

Thats luciferian, ccp, globalist, intelligence community type crap. Its in our movement everywhere and I name it as infiltration mind war.

You matter. You wonderful amazing child of God.

