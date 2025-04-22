Start at minute 23

He says, in a word yes then justifies it.

Central banker foisted upon Canada for CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL programmable CURRENCY.

START AT MINUTE 23.

My thought is that in his world it is not gold backed but carbon backed which is the essence of the carbon tax, carbon valuation the central control matrix of the financial world would move us to.

Please share widely. There is a purpose to a central banker whose morality is “equity” whose goal is globalism coming on the scene. It is to instrumentualize their control and peg you into your spot.

Chinese social credit is perfected with CARBON CBDC. You will take their medicine and donate your children to their mollach schools.

The alternative is of course winning. So start visualizing and manifesting the alternative.

Remember my vision- we lose the right to free speech but gain the “rights” to have the governmen fund and own the legal structure for sterilization, abortion and euthanasia. Such a fabulous idea.

State incarceration is understood by the left. Why don't they fear state intrusion into their bodies?

What happens when it's given a carbon morality?

Does anyone have the vision to tie these ideas together?

Share

Leave a comment