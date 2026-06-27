LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
4h

I keep my cell in a Faraday bag most of the time,I use it for calls in the car only. After watching Redacted the other day, I'm seriously thinking of getting rid of it, I have a landline so I don't really need a cell.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sharon Wood's avatar
Sharon Wood
4h

Who is really in control? Has this been planned since the 1800s to eventually control much of the world? By one tribe?

Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture