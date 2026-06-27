CARBYNE

“To quote what I wrote previously about Jeffrey Epstein, “Another one of his ventures was a geolocation software company called Carbyne, which he founded with a former Israeli prime minister, Ehud Barak. The company’s executive team consisted only of former members of different branches of Israeli intelligence.” What I didn’t mention is that, while Koons and pals control the Amber Alert system and are the owners of the private center for Missing and Exploited Children, Epstein’s Carbyne controls the 9-1-1 emergency system in the United States!”

What are the implications of Israel essentially running emergency systems in the US.

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Discover Skull and Bones relationship to the National Centre for Missing and Expolited children.

I recommend listening to or reading the Entire pizzagate series by Agent.

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