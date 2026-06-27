Carbyne a company founded by Jeffrey Epstein and Ehud Barak runs the US 911 system. It can turn on your phone's camera and geolocation.
CARBYNE
“To quote what I wrote previously about Jeffrey Epstein, “Another one of his ventures was a geolocation software company called Carbyne, which he founded with a former Israeli prime minister, Ehud Barak. The company’s executive team consisted only of former members of different branches of Israeli intelligence.” What I didn’t mention is that, while Koons and pals control the Amber Alert system and are the owners of the private center for Missing and Exploited Children, Epstein’s Carbyne controls the 9-1-1 emergency system in the United States!”
What are the implications of Israel essentially running emergency systems in the US.
Discover Skull and Bones relationship to the National Centre for Missing and Expolited children.
I recommend listening to or reading the Entire pizzagate series by Agent.
I keep my cell in a Faraday bag most of the time,I use it for calls in the car only. After watching Redacted the other day, I'm seriously thinking of getting rid of it, I have a landline so I don't really need a cell.
Who is really in control? Has this been planned since the 1800s to eventually control much of the world? By one tribe?