https://x.com/brianlilley/status/1810388504234566116
Not going to want to miss Mick getting booed for saying the WEF minion’s name. Mick looks stunned at the swift thorough and organic response.
Tell me if you play it more than once. Do you think he was made to do a Trudeau product placement?
Well that was backlash.
And Vancouver is supposed to be our left coast
Yes an argument that Daddy Trudeau was left of center, but there is no rational argument to refer to Justin as communist. He is very much under the control of the corpoists such as big Pharma. This would make him Fascist if he was anything. In reality as our political leaders of either party he is no more than a puppet dancing for the deep state. Sadly changing him out for any other party/leader will make little change.
the mainstream media has done a good job of creating division between those that have opinions on the division of wealth, At one time the loonies gravitated towards the right wing parties as they were easier to overwhelm no the agenda has shifted and they are group think swamping the left. Talk to many on the left of years ago they too are opposed to the transgender moment. If the true right and true left stopped the divisive politics foisted on them by mainstream media and united against the enemy common to both the corporists and opposed the rapidly incoming fascists/technocrats we would have stopped this silliness we are now confronted with before it got rolling. We must unite to defeat our common enemy. The division on left vs right in respect to the jab is pointless - do you think the jab cares what one think about in terms of division of wealth. the old adage “Divided we fall, united we win” applies more than ever now