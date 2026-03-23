watch here:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DTAgCCAHG/?mibextid=wwXIfr

How about those break and enters? Nope.

Clearly we must know what is the operative crime.

Can you dislike the prime minister?

Can you post about disliking him?

Can you think he is a scum bag?

can you think he is a zionist?

Can you think all those things at once? (and note he hung with the criminal one)

And then can you say so?

Can you dislike him for being a scum bag and say so?

Here’s THE RUB

Can you dislike him for being a zionist and say so?

CAN YOU DISLIKE HIM FOR BEING A ZIONIST AND A SCUM BAG AND SAY SO?

what is the impermissible thought?

what is the impermissible expression?

Saint Carney never ze scumbag never ze zionist. or

saint carney is a scumbag and not a zionist.

or saint carney is a zionist and that is what makes him saintly and makes him a scumbag- no? not a scumbag ok

Just think of this skit as a sort of a Monte Python.

Please just distribute the appropriate Canadian Government commentary dictionary tablet set out so we can just insert the appropriate emoji that says

Saint carney is a zionist and scumbag and that is a great thing we must love.

At the top they all know the same people. If you haven’t noticed, you are working really hard to be in the right left paradigm where they want you.

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