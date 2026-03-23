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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
10h

Well, then I am in deep shi$ if I travel to Canada.

https://1yfgk.substack.com/p/zion-ism

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
7h

I saw the headline and I thought I hope that Lisa didn't post thus about herself. You are only allowed to say I love and approve of the PM and his ideology and of who he sucks up to. Verbalizing any other thoughts is wrongthink and such crimes are punished in Room 101 at the Ministry of Love.

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